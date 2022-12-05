ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia Senate runoff election | What to watch for Tuesday

ATLANTA — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Faith leaders want gun law reform change

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Traveler indicted on federal charges after bringing box cutters on flight, forcing emergency landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man who brought two box cutters on a flight and forced an emergency landing is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia filed an indictment after the Ohio man brought the box cutters on board a Frontier flight on Nov. 11, according to a news release. The flight was headed for Tampa but had to be diverted to Atlanta.
