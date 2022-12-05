Read full article on original website
'This thing is not going anywhere' | Fulton County commissioners say it's not defunding PAD
ATLANTA — Controversy over money sparked heated moments at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday. It all stemmed from comments board member Bob Ellis made last month about the Police Alternatives and Diversion Initiative or PAD. "I think we should stop funding that," Ellis said. "It's...
State opens second investigation into Cobb County amid more absentee ballot issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The State Election Board has opened a second investigation into Cobb County over a failure to mail absentee ballots requested for general election, a spokesperson with the board said Saturday. The first investigation was opened in November after Cobb County failed to mail ballots to...
Gwinnett County approves pay raise for sheriff, cost of living payment for employees
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Those who work for Gwinnett County can expect to see a nice little pay bump in the coming weeks, especially the sheriff. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the increase brings...
'Waiting for DeKalb to enter the chat' | Internet eyes county in Georgia Senate runoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact. Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent...
'They will change' | Gwinnett County celebrates RED program's first class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Georgia Senate runoff election | What to watch for Tuesday
ATLANTA — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Ex-Pickens County Schools chief and wife plead guilty in racketeering, theft case
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The former school superintendent in Pickens County and his wife have pleaded guilty in a racketeering and theft case, the Georgia attorney general announced Monday. AG Chris Carr said in a release that Wilson and his wife each pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering...
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race, according to a report from CNN on Monday. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary...
After impressive early voter turnouts, what will election day bring?
ATLANTA — Early voting has officially wrapped up with this final week marking one of the busiest in the state's history. More than 1.8 million votes were cast during the early voting window with more than 350,000 votes being cast on Dec. 2 alone. Political experts said early analysis...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
Fulton DA pushes back against judge's decision to drop charges against guards accused in inmate's death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a Fulton County judge dropped the charges against six jailers accused in an inmate's death, prosecutors are asking him to reconsider - saying the basis of his decision isn't applicable to this case. The judge made his decision to quash the indictment last week...
North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman, Oakwood chief says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer quit the force following allegations of excessive use of force after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman, the City of Oakwood Police Department said. Department leaders said Officer Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he allegedly...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Cobb deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders. Attorneys for Christopher Golden negotiated a plea deal in the death of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Faith leaders want gun law reform change
ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
1 person shot at Cobb County Walmart; Cobb PD says no active shooter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Wednesday reported a shooting at a Walmart near the Town Center area, saying there were "several injuries" at the scene but that it was not an active shooter situation. In a brief press conference, the department said one person had been...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Traveler indicted on federal charges after bringing box cutters on flight, forcing emergency landing in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man who brought two box cutters on a flight and forced an emergency landing is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia filed an indictment after the Ohio man brought the box cutters on board a Frontier flight on Nov. 11, according to a news release. The flight was headed for Tampa but had to be diverted to Atlanta.
