Kitty Kats win three at Karnes City

Wins have been hard to come by early this year for the Yorktown Kitty Kats varsity basketball team. They began the season 1-6 with one win over Goliad and losses to Ganado, Nixon-Smiley, Moulton, Stockdale (in overtime), Flatonia and McMullen County. However, Yorktown played in the Karnes City Tournament this past weekend and improved to 4-7 on the season by winning three of four games in the tournament.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Kitty Kats opened the tournament against Goliad and defeated the Lady Tigers, 49-35. Yorktown senior Ayana Longoria led the way with 17 points, eight steals and seven rebounds. Junior DJ Maciel had nine points while senior Madison Morehead hauled in seven rebounds. Sophomore Sydnie Krueger had eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Yorktown lost to Nixon-Smiley, 54-30. Senior Dakielynn Campbell had nine points, while senior JJ Garza and sophomore Laynie Boyd had six points each. Krueger had eight rebounds and sophomore Braleigh Dodds had five steals. A few hours later, the Kitty Kats defeated the host Karnes City Lady Badgers, 29-22. Longoria had seven points. Boyd had a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with seven points. Dodds had seven steals and six points. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Kitty Kats closed out the tournament with a 54-17 win over Karnes City’s JV. Longoria had 19 points and senior Emie Bolting added ten. Longoria was selected to the All-Tournament team.

This week, the Kitty Kats will host the Falls City Beaverettes on Tuesday,.The JV will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity will play at 6:15 p.m. Yorktown will then play in the Mathis Invitational Basketball Tournament, Dec. 8–10, where in pool play, they will face Natalia, Kingsville, Banquete and Orange Grove.

