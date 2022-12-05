ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Lady Gobblers sitting at 8-7

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Starting last week on a four game winning streak the Cuero Lady Gobblers traveled to Sinton last Tuesday, Nov. 29, for a non-district contest. Holding the Pirates scoreless in the first quarter Cuero took a 20-0 lead into the second. Sinton would put up 14 points in the second quarter, but would be limited to just three points in the third and fourth. The Lady Gobblers walked away with a 59-17 victory and were led by sophomore Arissa Carbonara’s double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Other contributors to the win included sophomore Aubrey Bowles with eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, junior Lainee Ballin with 10 points and three steals, junior Grace Hopkins with seven points and five rebounds, while sophomore Mauryana Dasilva tallied seven points to pair with three assists.

The Lady Gobblers traveled to the Navarro Tournament this weekend and finished with a 2-2 record. They suffered defeats to Seguin 52-44, and Somerset 58-37. Cuero would earn victories over Floresville 43-42.

Cuero will be back on their home floor this week for the first time in 15 days taking on the Poth LAdy Pirates on Tuesday, Dec. 6. JV will begin at 5 with varisty to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Roost. Boerne-Champion Lady Charges (11-3) will come to town this Friday, Dec. 9. Tipoff as of now is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Read this story in this week's edition of The Cuero Record. Call 361-275-3464 to subscribe and stay up to date with all the news on the Gobblers and Lady Gobblers this sports season. Go Mean Green!

