The Yorktown Kitty Kats JV went 2-1 at this weekend's Nordheim tournament. They are coach by Courtney Clark.

JV Kitty Kats place third at Nordheim Invitational News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:23

The Yorktown Kitty Kat JV placed 3rd in the Nordheim Invitational Tournament, defeating Runge’s Varsity, losing to Skidmore-Tynan’s JV and defeating Pettus’ JV. Pictured from left, Nina Villarreal, Destiny Longoria, Audrena Hernandez and Mimi Thomas (All Tournament). Back from left, Jaidee Hall, Carly Weischwill, Brilye Campbell, Chesney Kaiser and JV Coach Courtney Clark.

