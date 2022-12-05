ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

JV Kitty Kats place third at Nordheim Invitational

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 2 days ago
JV Kitty Kats place third at Nordheim Invitational
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvi1F_0jYLcisp00 The Yorktown Kitty Kats JV went 2-1 at this weekend's Nordheim tournament. They are coach by Courtney Clark.
Body

The Yorktown Kitty Kat JV placed 3rd in the Nordheim Invitational Tournament, defeating Runge’s Varsity, losing to Skidmore-Tynan’s JV and defeating Pettus’ JV. Pictured from left, Nina Villarreal, Destiny Longoria, Audrena Hernandez and Mimi Thomas (All Tournament). Back from left, Jaidee Hall, Carly Weischwill, Brilye Campbell, Chesney Kaiser and JV Coach Courtney Clark.

See this information in this week's edition of the Yorktown News-View. Call 361-564-2242 to subscribe and keep up with all this year's sports. All news items are welcome.

