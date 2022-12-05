ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why some Denver7 viewers might have trouble receiving our signal Tuesday

By The Denver7 Team
 3 days ago
An important transmitter upgrade Tuesday may cause some Denver7 and Local3 viewers to have trouble receiving our signal for a short time.

The transmitter upgrade will interrupt our signal in certain areas beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the morning with service expected to be fully restored on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8.

This upgrade will help improve the quality of Denver7 and Local3’s signal for our audience and increase our coverage across the viewing area.

We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to have our signal fully restored as quickly as possible. If you are experiencing issues, there are several other free ways to get local news from Denver7 on your television.

If you have a Samsung Smart TV, Denver7 is available 24/7 with streaming local news.

Here’s how to watch Denver7 news on your Samsung Smart TV :

  1. On your remote, hit the home button to call up the menu then choose "Samsung TV Plus" or if your remote has one, just tap the "Samsung TV Plus" button. Or if your remote has a guide button, just hit that!
  2. You’re looking for the "Guide," which is very much like an old school channel lineup
  3. Scroll to channel 1035, which is Denver7 news streaming 24/7

If you're a visual learner, here's what the channel guide looks like!

If you don't have a Samsung smart TV, no worries!

Denver7 is also available to stream for free through these platforms:

If you have a Roku for your TV, search "Denver7+" to download our app and stream local news and weather right now.

Denver7's 24/7 live news stream is always available on your smartphone and computer, too. 📱 Click this link anytime to watch the stream.

