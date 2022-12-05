Read full article on original website
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday
You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
Affordable debt consolidation in San Antonio helps with overwhelming credit card debt
Rising interest rates are impacting the ability of many Texans to cover debt payments and living expenses. During the Pandemic, many Texans were forced to rely on credit cards to pay for necessities. The lack of rising wages and ongoing high inflation continues to take a huge toll on many, with credit card debt rising to levels not seen since 2008. Increasing interest rates have further made a difficult financial situation even more severe. Fortunately, there are some non-bankruptcy options to deal with overwhelming high-interest credit card debt and personal loans.
Table For One: Little Red Barn
The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado
SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
University Health partners with Northside ISD to bring new medical clinic to Westside
SAN ANTONIO - University Health is partnering with the Northside Independent School District on a new clinic that's bringing medical care to an underserved area on the west side of Bexar County. The Jones School-Based Clinic is located in the Shirley Schreiber Building next to Jones Middle School. It's the...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
Arson investigates cause of suspicious fire that destroyed East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Cardiff Avenue near Interstate 10. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately took a...
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody from Northeast Baptist Hospital
WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police have put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody evading with a motor vehicle as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is 5...
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season
SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison after causing serious injuries to 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Monday to 99 years in prison after he was accused of causing serious injury to his 4-month-old son. Back in July 2018, Terrence Wayne Harper’s son suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to the affidavit, Harper told his baby’s...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
Deputy runs over suspected human smuggler during high-speed chase, sheriff's office says
A man accused of smuggling people was struck by a Zavala County sheriff deputy's patrol car during a pursuit Sunday, according to deputies. A Zavala County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US Highway 57 East of Batesville, when the driver of a white Ford F150 took off and fled from deputies.
