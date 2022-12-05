ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Shop Olmos Park this Saturday

You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
OLMOS PARK, TX
Affordable debt consolidation in San Antonio helps with overwhelming credit card debt

Rising interest rates are impacting the ability of many Texans to cover debt payments and living expenses. During the Pandemic, many Texans were forced to rely on credit cards to pay for necessities. The lack of rising wages and ongoing high inflation continues to take a huge toll on many, with credit card debt rising to levels not seen since 2008. Increasing interest rates have further made a difficult financial situation even more severe. Fortunately, there are some non-bankruptcy options to deal with overwhelming high-interest credit card debt and personal loans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado

SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CANYON LAKE, TX
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season

SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

