Rising interest rates are impacting the ability of many Texans to cover debt payments and living expenses. During the Pandemic, many Texans were forced to rely on credit cards to pay for necessities. The lack of rising wages and ongoing high inflation continues to take a huge toll on many, with credit card debt rising to levels not seen since 2008. Increasing interest rates have further made a difficult financial situation even more severe. Fortunately, there are some non-bankruptcy options to deal with overwhelming high-interest credit card debt and personal loans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO