Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), where a total volume of 5,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

2 DAYS AGO