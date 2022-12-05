ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

BPS parents want school district to hold bus company accountable

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Monica Stephens is the parent of a first grade student at Frederick Law Olmsted School. She says Buffalo Public Schools’ proposal of a three bell system to solve the bus driver shortage is not the right solution. “It’s disruptive that the district keeps bringing it...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

The City of Buffalo isn’t complying with disability civil rights law

On July 26, the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), leaders of Buffalo’s disability community held a news conference and called on their city to respect their rights under federal law. “I'm ashamed to say that Buffalo does not have an ADA coordinator as of yet,”...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement

The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
DUNKIRK, NY
wutv29.com

Home energy assistance programs offer potential heating bill relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Plunging temperatures means skyrocketing heating costs for many Erie County residents. Last month, the county started accepting applications for the home energy assistance program, or heap, which provides financial assistance for people struggling to keep up with the high cost of heating their home. Cheektowaga resident Ruth...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Police Department Participates in No-Shave November

Members of the Fredonia Police Department recently participated in No-Shave November, a fundraising event in which each participating officer was asked to donate $20 for the privilege of forgoing facial shaving for the month of November. 13 officers in the department took part, with the Fredonia Police Benevolent Association matching the funds raised.
FREDONIA, NY
explore venango

The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

County Health Dept. Offices Reopening Following Major Water Main Break

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After being closed for over a month due to a major water main break, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services’ offices in Mayville are reopening. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced the office, located at the Hall R. Clothier...
MAYVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man

FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
JAMESTOWN, NY

