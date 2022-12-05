Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
wutv29.com
BPS parents want school district to hold bus company accountable
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Monica Stephens is the parent of a first grade student at Frederick Law Olmsted School. She says Buffalo Public Schools’ proposal of a three bell system to solve the bus driver shortage is not the right solution. “It’s disruptive that the district keeps bringing it...
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
New York state health officials advise students to mask up before the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks 1,000 days since the World Health Organization declared the start of the pandemic on March 11, 2020. While we’ve certainly come a long way since then, a new letter from the New York State Education Department and Department Of Health suggests we may be heading backward.
wbfo.org
The City of Buffalo isn’t complying with disability civil rights law
On July 26, the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), leaders of Buffalo’s disability community held a news conference and called on their city to respect their rights under federal law. “I'm ashamed to say that Buffalo does not have an ADA coordinator as of yet,”...
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement
The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
wdrb.com
Rising costs causing roadblocks for $100 million renovation, expansion at Silver Creek Schools
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $100 million project set to transform a southern Indiana school district is hitting roadblocks. Construction on the new athletic facilities at Silver Creek School Corporation's campus is already underway. The transportation lot and elementary school drop-off have also relocated as part of the first phase of the project.
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
wutv29.com
Home energy assistance programs offer potential heating bill relief
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Plunging temperatures means skyrocketing heating costs for many Erie County residents. Last month, the county started accepting applications for the home energy assistance program, or heap, which provides financial assistance for people struggling to keep up with the high cost of heating their home. Cheektowaga resident Ruth...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Police Department Participates in No-Shave November
Members of the Fredonia Police Department recently participated in No-Shave November, a fundraising event in which each participating officer was asked to donate $20 for the privilege of forgoing facial shaving for the month of November. 13 officers in the department took part, with the Fredonia Police Benevolent Association matching the funds raised.
explore venango
The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
erienewsnow.com
County Health Dept. Offices Reopening Following Major Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After being closed for over a month due to a major water main break, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services’ offices in Mayville are reopening. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced the office, located at the Hall R. Clothier...
chqgov.com
COUNTY OFFICIALS AGAIN WARN ABOUT DEADLY FENTANYL AND REMIND THE PUBLIC ABOUT LOCAL RESOURCES
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: Communities across the US continue to experience high rates of drug overdose and overdose fatalities. Officials in Chautauqua County are alerting the community of the dangers of illicit drug use while also reminding the public of the multiple local resources available to address this ongoing public health crisis.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
WHEC TV-10
FBI offers reward for information on suspect in pro-life pregnancy center arson in Buffalo area
AMHERST, N.Y. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people suspected of deliberately setting a pro-life pregnancy center on fire on June 7. The fire at CompassCare Pregnancy Services, which the FBI...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
yourdailylocal.com
Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man
FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
