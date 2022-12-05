YOUNGSTOWN OH- In a game where East Palestine led almost the entire way, they still had to pull out some late heroics on Monday night in Valley Christian. It took until the fourth quarter for East Palestine to face their first deficit, but Mia Lee stepped up and made a couple of clutch buckets to put the Bulldogs right back in front. They’d hold on to win 35-32 as Valley missed a game tying three at the buzzer.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO