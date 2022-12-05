Read full article on original website
SALEM WARES DOWN THE WARRIORS
CARROLLTON OH- Salem has had the first couple conference games of the season on the road, and their road trip would continue on Wednesday as they went to Carrollton. The Warriors lived up to their name and gave the Quakers a heck of a fight, for about two quarters. A 16-4 third frame from Salem would let them run away with a 58-33 win.
CANFIELD RUNS WILD
CANFIELD OH- Canfield meant business on Wednesday night as they welcomed in the Ursuline Irish. The Cardinals had gotten off to an impressive 2-0 start, but they knew the Irish would pose a challenge. Well, to say the Cardinals were prepared would be an understatement. After a big 19-7 first quarter that set the tone of the night, Canfield rambled their way to a 56-18 victory.
SALEM VICTORIOUS IN THE JUNGLE
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Salem junior, Trent Fink, started the game off with his highest scoring quarter of the night, dropping 10 points in the first to pace the Quakers highest scoring period at 20. Springfield took a more balanced approached to start the game, having 6 different Tigers combine for an opening 14 points.
SPRINGFIELD EARNS ANOTHER OUT OF CONFERENCE WIN
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield hasn’t even opened up Conference play yet, but they’ve already seen a slew of high caliber opponents cross their vision. With what promises to be a highly contested MVAC season, Springfield is earning their stripes in the non conference schedule. On Monday they past their latest test in Hubbard. The Tigers were able to lock down on defense and come away with a 44-35 win.
HOWLAND TAKES BATTLE OF THE TIGERS
HOWLAND, OH – The Howland Tigers boys’ basketball team needed a signature win on Tuesday to start their home schedule. They would answer that call when they took on the Newton Falls. Howland used a 31-14 second-half (including a 19-6 third quarter) to take down the visiting Tigers by a score of 55-40. Coach Dan Bubon was happy with the way his team adjusted in the final sixteen minutes.
CANFIELD IMPROVES TO 2-0 WITH VICTORY OVER EAST
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Canfield Cardinals stayed undefeated with a 17 point victory over the East Golden Bears at East high school. The Cardinals took the first lead and led the entire game to beat East 69-52. Canfield was led by sophomore forward Ben Weaver who scored 16 points. Behind Weaver...
WEST BRANCH OVERCOMES SLOW START
BELOIT OH- The West Branch Boys opened up against South Range in what was both teams first game of the season. The Raiders held the Warriors to just four points in the first quarter and held a 25-23 lead at the half. West Branch exploded in the second half and walked away with a convincing 56-39 victory.
CRESTVIEW OUTLASTS WESTERN RESERVE
COLUMBIANA, OH- Senior standout Kirkland Miller showed up big in the win for Crestview, as the Rebels snuck past Western Reserve on Tuesday, 49-42. Miller posted 27 points total in the game, including going 10/11 from the free-throw line, and also led the way in rebounds with six. James Best...
Two veteran coaches hired at LaBrae
LaBrae High School has announced the hiring of two new head coaches in the athletic department.
HEARTLAND GETS IT DONE
COLUMBIANA OH- Heartland Christian picked up a big time win on Monday as they welcomed in Campbell. The Lions controlled the game from the jump and never missed a beat. They ran away to a 53-29 win. Rylee Shadowens went off for the Lions having a great night with 15...
BULLDOGS MAKE GAME WINNING PLAYS DOWN THE STRETCH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- In a game where East Palestine led almost the entire way, they still had to pull out some late heroics on Monday night in Valley Christian. It took until the fourth quarter for East Palestine to face their first deficit, but Mia Lee stepped up and made a couple of clutch buckets to put the Bulldogs right back in front. They’d hold on to win 35-32 as Valley missed a game tying three at the buzzer.
FALCONS WIN A DOG FIGHT WITH POLAND
An early season non-conference matchup saw a rivalry renewed. Perhaps not to the same intensity as that of a Canfield or South Range, but Fitch and Poland basketball are perennial opponents to each other almost every season. The Bulldogs had a ten point victory against Austintown when Poland hosted them in the 2021 campaign, this time around, Fitch brought it to their court.
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
POLAND’S BALANCE PROVES KEY TO VICTORY
BOARDMAN OH- It wasn’t a night for Poland where one player went off on the score sheet, but that proved to be okay. The Bulldogs found themselves in a dogfight with Boardman. After battling for four quarters, the teams were still all tied up. Poland made just enough plays to escape their first road test with a 51-48 win.
Complete list of local All-State football award winners
Twenty-two local football players from 13 different high schools in the Mahoning Valley earned First Team All-State honors this season.
Seven local players earn First Team All-State honors in Division III
The complete list of Division III award winners was released on Wednesday
1987 CARDINAL MOONEY AND BOARDMAN FOOTBALL REVISITED- 35 YEARS LATER
This weekend will mark the Golden Anniversary of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Championships from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall if Fame in Canton, Ohio. Here in the Mahoning Valley, we have a rich tradition of seeing High School Football over the...
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
Popular route in Austintown back open
A popular route in Austintown is back open after work wrapped up on a bridge replacement project.
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
