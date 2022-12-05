Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Lawmakers call for state to pay its unemployment system debt
ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers are calling on the state to pay down outstanding debt and the governor is weighing in. This is the latest development in a story we’ve been investigating for months here at News10NBC. On Monday, State Senator George Borrello and his republican colleagues sent a...
WHEC TV-10
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
WHEC TV-10
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NY, NJ
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
WHEC TV-10
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff...
WHEC TV-10
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
WHEC TV-10
No northern giant hornets found in 2022 in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Citizen trapping of northern giant hornets in northwest Washington ended Nov. 30 without any confirmed sightings of the hornets this year, state officials said Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture also said that no confirmed sightings of the hornets were reported nearby in British...
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – A St. John Fisher University student has gone missing overseas. In a message to students, the school says Kenneth DeLand, who is studying abroad in Grenoble, France, has been reported missing. His host family and the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) have been working with...
WHEC TV-10
South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried Tuesday to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers in the coming months that the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
WHEC TV-10
Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer’
DENVER (AP) — Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become ‘next mass killer.’. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0