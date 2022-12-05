ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GATORS PODCAST: Sin City-bound UF shut out of Sunshine State bowls (Ep. 143)

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Coach Billy Napier’s team will travel more than 2,000 miles to play the Las Vegas Bowl with a team losing players by the day because of transfers, dismissals and NFL early entry. Anthony Richarson is pursuing his professional dream, as is likely All-SEC guard O’Cyrus Torrence and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. Linebacker Ventrell Miller is likely staying home, too, leaving the Gators with a makeshift roster to face surging Oregon State. Florida is staring at another 6-7 finish, but help is on the way as the transfer portal opens for business and Early Signing Day is two weeks away. During the latest episode, the AP’s Mark Long and Edgar Thompson, Gators Insider for the Sentinel, discuss the head-spinning days and weeks ahead for the Napier and Co. as they juggle a meaningless bowl with a massive rebuild.

  • Anthony Richardson declares for draft (1:26)
  • Is Richardson at NFL level? (4:30)
  • Richardson/Gator confusion (10:30)
  • Headed to Las Vegas Bowl (13:10)
  • Are Gators irrelevant? (20:20)
  • Are Gators better off without Richardson? (22:25)
  • Bleeding players / team transforming (25:12)
  • Basketball: What team is going to show up? (34:18)
  • Jalen Kitna arrest (39:02)
  • Pick Six: Phoenix rising (44:18)
  • Jeremy Foley Corner: Volleyball (49:03)

