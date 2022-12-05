HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many buildings throughout Knott County, the UK June Buchanan Medical Clinic was ravaged by flood water in July. “Anytime that you practice in the field of medicine, when you go into it you know that you’re gonna be a servant to your community and to your patients, and you always want to be there for them, but this was a very helpless feeling because there wasn’t anything we could do,” said Dr. Juanita Hughes, a physician at the clinic.

