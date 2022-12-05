ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and TERRY SPENCER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah2kv_0jYLbI5q00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela's socialist government has been arrested in connection to an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials said.

David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested Monday at Atlanta’s airport, said Marlene Rodriguez, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami. She said Rivera was indicted by a Miami grand jury last month, but that document remains sealed and she could not discuss the charges.

She said Rivera had an initial appearance Monday in Atlanta federal court. The U.S. Marshal's Service said he bailed out of jail Monday afternoon.

An attorney for Rivera, Jeffrey Feldman, declined to comment, telling The Associated Press in a text message that he had “not seen the indictment.”

Pressure has been building on Rivera for more than two years after it emerged he received the massive contract from a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company at the same time President Nicolas Maduro was trying to curry favor with the White House in the early days of the Trump administration

Rivera’s Interamerican Consulting was sued in 2020 by PDV USA — a Delaware-based affiliate of Venezuelan-owned Citgo — alleging the former congressman performed no work as part of the contract he signed in 2017 for three months of “strategic consulting” meant to build bridges with key U.S. stakeholders.

Rivera, 57, has maintained his innocence and has countersued PDV USA alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment for its failure to pay $30 million he says he is still owed.

Although Rivera’s contract was with a U.S. entity, any work he performed on behalf of Maduro’s government or Venezuelan business interests would’ve required him to register as a foreign lobbyist, which he did not.

Records that emerged as part of the lawsuit show that Rivera’s consulting work was done in concert with Raul Gorrin — a Venezuelan insider and media tycoon who has been sanctioned and indicted in the U.S. on money laundering charges.

Correspondence introduced in court as part of the lawsuit reference show Rivera and Gorrin attempted to coordinate a meeting between Venezuela’s foreign minister and executives from the U.S. oil company Exxon. As part of that charm offensive, they also roped in Rep. Pete Sessions, whose former Dallas district was home to Exxon.

Rivera and Gorrin also discussed the changing price of concert tickets that attorneys for PDV USA stated were coded references to a bribe.

Before being elected to Congress, Rivera was a high-ranking Florida legislator, serving from 2003 to 2010 in the House. During that time he shared a Tallahassee home with current U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who eventually became Florida House speaker.

Rivera has been embroiled in several election-related controversies since then, including orchestrating the stealth funding of an unknown Democratic candidate to take on his main rival in a South Florida congressional race and a state investigation into whether he hid a $1 million contract with a gambling company. That probe also involved possible misuse of campaign funds to pay for state House activities already reimbursed by the state.

___

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Ousted Peru leader appears in court to face rebellion charge

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's stunning political crisis grinded forward Thursday, as former President Pedro Castillo appeared in court following a failed attempt to close a hostile congress and his successor looked for ways to unite the country behind institutions gutted by endemic corruption and mistrust. At...
KRMG

Trump allies aim to capture his philosophy in policy book

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After his party’s military invasions and embrace of multilateral trade deals that moved jobs overseas, Trump ran...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection in his Republican-dominated state.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on "getting things done" for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures

BERLIN — (AP) — An alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions, experts say. Police detained 25...
KRMG

Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba,...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

House report: Snyder had role in 'toxic' Commanders culture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct" and what former female employees described as hundreds of instances of sexual harassment by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Timeline of Brittney Griner's Russian detention, from arrest to release

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian imprisonment after spending 294 days behind bars on trumped up drug charges. The Biden administration secured her freedom by offering a one-for-one prisoner exchange in which Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout would be freed from prison in the U.S.
KRMG

'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned home Thursday in a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known abroad as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who...
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides...
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

Romney on Trump's 2024 bid: 'Absolutely not'

Speaking at a Washington Post forum on climate change and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation, Romney was asked by the Post's Leigh Ann Caldwell if he would support Trump in the 2024 presidential election. “Absolutely not,” Romney said, triggering a smattering of applause from the live audience in Washington, D.C....
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma petition to enshrine abortion rights withdrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy