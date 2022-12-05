Read full article on original website
Weatherford community hosts 2 vigils in 1 day to honor Athena Strand
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Parker County officials hosted two vigils for Athena Strand in Weatherford on Tuesday, which is about 30 miles from where the seven-year-old lived in Paradise. This comes days after authorities said Strand was abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver outside her rural home in Paradise.
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
fox4news.com
thedanielislandnews.com
fox4news.com
Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects
WISE COUNTY, Texas - During a church service on Sunday morning, First Baptist Cottondale put up a pink cross for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County last week. Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial. Throughout the day people...
Motorcycle ride to Athena Strand’s elementary school raises thousands of dollars for family
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of motorcyclists traveled from Azel to Paradise Monday afternoon to honor Athena Strand and raise money for her family. The ride raised $8,775, according to organizer Francis Chamberlin. “She didn’t deserve this,” Chamberlin told WFAA. “She was young. She still had her...
Grief-stricken community 'looking after each other,' following Athena Strand's death
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.Pink was 7-year-old Athena Strand's favorite color - and those who knew her say that matched her bright personality."I had never seen her not smiling. She was always very happy," said Phil Erickson, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church Cottondale.So a grieving community draped its trees and streets - and themselves - in pink, for Athena and her family. Kayla McConnell couldn't find a pink shirt anywhere in...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Thousands gather for memorial service for 7-year-old
With encouragement from the crowd, Athena’s mother gave her first public statement since her daughter's murder. She made the appearance on stage at a vigil for her daughter in Wise County Tuesday.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
newsnationnow.com
Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand's mother, lawyers launch investigation into FedEx hiring practices
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Maityln Gandy, the mother of Athena Strand, called for an investigation into hiring practices at FedEx after a contracted delivery driver confessed to kidnapping and killing her 7-year-old daughter. Gandy and her attorney addressed reporters Thursday from the steps of the Wise County Courthouse. Athena Strand...
WFAA
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
fortworthreport.org
Athena Strand's mother delivers moving message while speaking for the first time since 7-year-old's death
COTTONDALE, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who investigators said was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week outside her rural home in Paradise, spoke publicly for the first time since losing her daughter Tuesday night. Maitlyn Gandy thanked thousands of people outside First Baptist...
fox4news.com
