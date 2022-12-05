ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
thedanielislandnews.com

Texas family finds kidnapped toddler by DNA match 51 years later

It has been more than a half-century since Texas toddler Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped from her family in Fort Worth in 1971. After five decades, the search is over because she’s been found alive and well. “I feel like this is a dream that I don’t want to wake...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects

WISE COUNTY, Texas - During a church service on Sunday morning, First Baptist Cottondale put up a pink cross for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County last week. Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial. Throughout the day people...
BOYD, TX
CBS DFW

Grief-stricken community 'looking after each other,' following Athena Strand's death

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.Pink was 7-year-old Athena Strand's favorite color - and those who knew her say that matched her bright personality."I had never seen her not smiling. She was always very happy," said Phil Erickson, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church Cottondale.So a grieving community draped its trees and streets - and themselves - in pink, for Athena and her family. Kayla McConnell couldn't find a pink shirt anywhere in...
WISE COUNTY, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed

(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
WISE COUNTY, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Grapevine Vintage Railroad

GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is a 1950s locomotive pulling 1920s-era cars. They carry hundreds of curious riders each week to North Richland Hills and back to Grapevine. On weekends, the tourist train goes to the Stockyards in Fort Worth and back. We give an inside look at who rides it and why.
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy