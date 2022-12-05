Why Deshaun Watson should fare better against the Bengals in his second game back: Mary Kay Cabot

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Deshaun Watson's QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
A viewpoint of when quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to his Pro Bowl level of play from his quarterback coach.
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL
With rumors heating up about Baker Mayfield there is one person not in support of him
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
Kevin Stefanski reiterates Deshaun Watson ‘is our quarterback; we’re going down (to Cincy) to win the football game’
BEREA, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski reiterated what he said after Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans: that he’s sticking with Deshaun Watson despite his extreme rust in Houston despite the magnitude of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Even though the 5-7 Browns can keep their playoff hopes...
Max Duggan the first TCU player to win the award named for the TCU QB, Davey O’Brien
TCU’s Max Duggan adds to his trophy case as he becomes the first TCU player to win the Davey O’Brien award
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Expectations for Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Bengals: Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and YouTube...
How Deshaun Watson can shake off the rust: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After 700 days of not playing competitive football, Deshaun Watson had rust that was on full display in Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans on Sunday. Watson was 11 of 22 for 131 yards, with a key interception in the red zone. His footwork, fundamentals, mechanics, and ability to process information were all off because of the extended time away from live competition.
‘We’ve got playmakers’: Bengals TE Mitchell Wilcox prepared to see role elevate once again
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox has fit the bill as his role has evolved this season. Wilcox started the season behind Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample on the depth chart but came in as a long snapper when Clark Harris injured his bicep during the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh. A week later, Sample injured his knee against Dallas, placing him on the injured reserve, making Wilcox the backup TE.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Cordell Volson Named Top-15 Rookie For Week 13 Performance Against Chiefs
The Bengals 2022 fourth-round pick is acclimating pretty well at the next level.
