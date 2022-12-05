Read full article on original website
Jan Case Mattox
Jan Case Mattox passed away in May, Texas on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 68. A memorial service for Jan will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Jan was born February 27, 1954, in Pampa, Texas to John...
HPU’s speech and debate team competes in first tournament of 2022-2023 season
Howard Payne University’s speech and debate team, Student Speaker Bureau, competed at its first tournament of the 2022-2023 season in October. Junior Landon Chenault (shown in photo), social science jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major from Denton, won the varsity division of individual International Public Debate Association (IPDA) debate. The HPU team was one of 28 universities from 11 different states competing at the Union University Debate Tournament.
Dennis Wayne Simpson
Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.
Hendrick Health working to come to agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Dec. 12 is the final day to sign up for Toys for Kids
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a total of 954 children and 354 families have signed up for Brown County Toys for Kids, as registration concludes Monday, Dec. 12. During the reminder of the registration period, hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Grand Starz, located at 2323 Belle Plain St. in Brownwood. Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
Weekly Sports Schedule 12/6-12/10
Brown County teams will compete in the following games this week. S. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon,...
"Sip and Stroll" Winners Announced
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau has announced the "Sip and Stroll" winners from Saturday's Christmas fun day. The four winners are:
Harold L. Thomas, 92, of Bangs
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2...
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Lions open Brady tournament with pair of wins
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions pushed their win streak to four games with two wins to kick off Brady tournament action Thursday morning. In the first of five weekend outings, the Lions started with a 71-50 victory over Llano. Brownwood trailed 14-10 after one quarter but grabbed a 32-26...
Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Doc Brownwood
Sometimes when you’re in the middle of a thing you don’t recognize how special it is. We’d come out of the cold spell and the weather was back to being nice, perfect for me. 50s to 70s, maybe a little colder at night, and the leaves were beautiful in their fall colors, some holding fast against the inevitable and some letting go and drifting downward and swirling in little wispy circles when the December breezes would disturb them.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman (Coleman, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Coleman Tuesday morning. The crash happened to US 67 just 1.1 miles east of Talpa at around 4:14 a.m.
"Austin Arches" in Coleman for the Christmas Season
You are invited to go see the ‘Austin Arches’ on top of the old hill on Austin Street in Coleman from 6-10pm everyday until the end of December! Throughout the lighted path you can expect to see over 25,000 Christmas lights as you drive under the 60ft arches. Be sure to tune your radio to 100.5 FM as you drive by and stop at the house with the dancing lights programmed to the music for a half hour of lighted entertainment. Feel free to walk around and take pictures, but please be mindful of people’s driveways and property. Justin Smith says, "Come enjoy the lights as we celebrate the true light of Christ that came into the world 2000 years ago." (Special thanks to Mike Barker for his scissor lift, Mike Davis for his equipment, and Mitch Birdwell.)
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
Toys for Kids shares list of ‘special request’ items
Brown County Toys for Kids posted the following list of special request items on its Facebook page:. And we have a family with 3 kids (ages 3, 3, and 5 – all boys) that asked for a swing set. As of Dec. 1 more than 750 kids in 300...
