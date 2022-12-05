EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, yet it can be the most challenging if you're dealing with loss. "I think people get really surprised at this time of year, between Thanksgiving and then the other holidays, where they think, 'Oh good, I got through it; somehow I managed it.' And then once they get through it, it's that feeling of, 'Oh my gosh, I have to do this again," explained Carolyn Kinzel, Founder of Brighter Days Grief Center, a nonprofit with a unique operational model to help with all aspects of grief: logistical, psychosocial, and financial.

