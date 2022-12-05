Read full article on original website
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes: Tenant Protection and Public Safety
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest news from the city in Mayor’s Minutes. A special guest from Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District spoke at a November city council meeting. Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette talked about some of the issues the courthouse has been tackling. One of them is a backlog of eviction cases in Hennepin County resulting from the moratorium on evictions put in place during the pandemic. The courthouse is now increasing the number of hearings they are holding in order to catch up.
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Approves Agreement with New City Manager
The Crystal City Council approved Tuesday a contract agreement for a new city manager. Adam Bell will take over city manager duties Jan. 17. Bell is currently city administrator in Bayport, Minn, where has worked for the past six years. Per the contract terms, Bell’s annual salary will be $170,000....
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – December 7, 2022
A recap of the December 5, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Gives Final Approval to THC Licensing Ordinance
The Brooklyn Park City Council gave final approval to a licensing ordinance for businesses that wish to sell products containing THC, the main intoxicating ingredient found in hemp and marijuana plants. Under Brooklyn Park’s ordinance, THC products must be sold behind a counter or locked away for employees to access...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Public Works Employee Encourages Others in Field
Golden Valley Public Works employee Derek Goddard is a water distribution specialist for Golden Valley. He knows the inner workings of how water flows in the city. “His job is critical to tens of thousands of people,” said Tim Kieffer, Golden Valley Public Works director. Goddard also teaches students...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie dies from pancreatic cancer
Longtime Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie, who received an outpouring of support from the community after being diagnosed with cancer, has died, his wife shared on a public CaringBridge site early Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Mayor Responds to Investigation Alleging Police Misconduct
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris publicly responded for the first time to a report that alleged misconduct by the city’s police department. Mayor Harris read a joint statement on the results of the independent investigation conducted by the law firm Greene Espel. The city contracted with the firm in March to investigate allegations that the department had a “toxic and racist workplace culture,” among other issues.
ccxmedia.org
Strike Called Off, Tentative Deal Reached in ‘Historic Win’ for North Memorial Nurses
Negotiation leaders representing Minnesota nurses, including those at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, have reached a tentative agreement with hospital systems and have called off a potential strike that was scheduled to begin this Sunday. “This tentative agreement is a historic win for nurses and patients at the bedside,”...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
ccxmedia.org
New Bus Rapid Transit D-Line Connects Brooklyn Center to Mall of America
Bus riders in Brooklyn Center now have a faster option to reach the south metro. The new bus-rapid transit D Line has started service connecting the Brooklyn Center Transit Center with the Mall of America. It largely replaces Route 5, the state’s longest bus route at 18 miles. Metro...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Eden Prairie-based nonprofit helps with all aspects of grief
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, yet it can be the most challenging if you're dealing with loss. "I think people get really surprised at this time of year, between Thanksgiving and then the other holidays, where they think, 'Oh good, I got through it; somehow I managed it.' And then once they get through it, it's that feeling of, 'Oh my gosh, I have to do this again," explained Carolyn Kinzel, Founder of Brighter Days Grief Center, a nonprofit with a unique operational model to help with all aspects of grief: logistical, psychosocial, and financial.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
rejournals.com
Doran Companies building 176-unit multifamily project in Twin Cities market
Doran Companies began construction on a 176-unit multifamily project in Plymouth, Minnesota. Doran is developing, designing, building and managing the project at 10010 6th Avenue N. in the northwest quadrant of Highway 55 and Highway 169. In March, Doran received unanimous approval from the Plymouth City Council to construct the...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope’s Open Skating and a Movie is Tuesday, Dec. 27th
Kids and families can stretch their legs and get a little exercise over winter break. Come to the New Hope Ice Arena for open skating, and stick around for a movie afterwards. Open skating is from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the movie ‘Encanto’ shown on a jumbo screen at noon. Dress warmly and bring a blanket if you’d like.
ccxmedia.org
Help Snowplows Work Faster in Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale Public Works wants to keep everyone safe this winter and has some reminders about snowplows and winter parking. Parking is prohibited on all public streets, highways and alleys after a snowfall of two or more inches. Move your vehicles off the street so plows can work efficiently. Parking may not resume until snow has been removed to.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Man Prepares for 37th Toys for Tots Collection
Jerry Moscowitz will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at his Brooklyn Park home on Teleford Bay Road. Moscowitz’s address is 9255 Teleford Bay Road. He invites people to stop by and drop a toy off. The most needed items? Toys for teenagers.
myvillager.com
County gets earful at truth hearing over rising property taxes
Before the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners adopts its 2023 budget on December 13, it will review dozens of comments submitted online and at its annual truth-in-taxation hearing on November 28 that drew more than 50 people to the Roseville Library and another 50-plus people online. More than 30 people...
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
