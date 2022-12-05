Read full article on original website
Related
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted walking down the tunnel as Portugal team-mates stay on pitch to celebrate famous World Cup win
CRISTIANO RONALDO left his team-mates celebrating on the pitch as he walked down the tunnel at the end of Portugal's win over Switzerland. Portugal won 6-1 in the last-16 clash to set up a tie with Morocco. Ronaldo was dropped by manager Fernando Santos after throwing a strop following his...
Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finals
Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn its back on the greatest goalscorer of his generation, his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals confirmed it.Ask the previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos and - like the rest of Portugal’s next generation - he would surely praise a living and just about still...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Today at the World Cup: Morocco find right mix and Portugal fire without Ronaldo
Morocco and a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal completed the World Cup quarter-final line-up.The African nation stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out but with Ronaldo, currently without a club, watching from the bench for the most part Portugal coasted past Switzerland 6-1.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Tuesday unfolded and other news as the last eight were confirmed.Morocco’s players prove themselvesMorocco’s World Cup upset victory over Spain proved players born outside the country can lift them to the next level, according to coach Walid Regragui.Spain-born Achraf Hakimi – one of 14 foreign-born players in the squad – produced an audacious...
Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.
Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still an important' player for Portugal despite outshining his captain against Switzerland after replacing the dropped 37-year-old
Goncalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo is still an 'important' member of the Portugal squad despite being dropped to the bench for their last-16 clash with Switzerland. Ramos was selected ahead of the Portugal captain for Tuesday's game as Fernando Santos made the decision to drop Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea last Friday.
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.” Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it. A future without the country’s greatest ever player could be a daunting prospect to the up-and-coming generation of Portugal internationals.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future left up in the air by coach Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo for the game against Switzerland and said: ‘We wanted a team that played with a lot of fluidity’
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal's manager, and his replacement scored the tournament's first hat trick to help the team through to the quarterfinals
Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, had played just 33 minutes of international soccer before the match.
Deadspin
What’s next for the USMNT?
You know it’s over when your star midfielder is showing up courtside at Miami Heat games. Or the rumors of contract talks with the manager are heating up, while he tries to gain leverage by whispering about European club jobs. Time to call for the Lyft officially. Whether Gregg...
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Gonçalo Ramos: Meet the striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and made World Cup history at Qatar 2022
Talk about performing under pressure and making an impression at Qatar 2022, Gonçalo Ramos certainly rose to the occasion for Portugal.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher gives honest opinion on Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal and says reaction not the reason
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s match with Switzerland as a result of his poor performances rather than his reaction to coming off against South Korea. Portugal boss Fernando Santos stated yesterday that he didn’t like the 37-year-old’s reaction...
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
Qatar Could Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Last Chance to Win a World Cup
When it comes to soccer (or football), Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time. The 37-year-old professional athlete is Portugal’s most-capped player and the country's all-time leading goalscorer, having led the national team to victory several times. Article continues below advertisement. The sportsman is...
Ousted Peru leader appears in court to face rebellion charge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation’s anti-democratic past. At a court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Castillo held on charges of rebellion in the same Lima prison where Alberto Fujimori remains incarcerated 30 years after the former strongman sent tanks and soldiers in a far more forceful attempt to close the legislature. Castillo, 53, looked downcast as he gave simple “yes” or “no” answers to the judge’s questions. Most Peruvians took the ouster in stride, with the streets in downtown Lima calm as residents went about their business although late in the day a few hundred Castillo supporters marched peacefully through the capital.
Comments / 0