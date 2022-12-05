ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Former Education Secretary King named SUNY chancellor

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHsAb_0jYLalbQ00
FILE - Former Education Secretary John King speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. King has been appointed chancellor of the State University of New York, overseeing the state's public colleges, SUNY announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. King previously led New York's K-12 schools as state education commissioner. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been appointed chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation’s largest university system, SUNY announced Monday.

King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. The appointment marks a return to New York for King, who was the state’s education commissioner during the contentious rollout of the Common Core learning standards meant to elevate K-12 academics across states.

The unanimous vote by the SUNY Board of Trustees in Albany fills an opening left by the resignation of James Malatras a year ago in fallout from the investigation of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Malatras stepped down after the release of text messages showing he mocked one of the women who later accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

“As we work to continue to transform SUNY to meet the needs of the next generation of students and New York’s economy, we need a leader who understands how to balance striving for both excellence and equity. John King has a proven record of doing both,” SUNY Chairman Merryl Tisch said in a statement.

King served as President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency, advocating for a federal-state partnership to make attendance at community colleges free.

In 2020, King and other alumni of the administration formed the political group Strong Future Maryland, which led to an unsuccessful campaign for Maryland governor earlier this year.

As education commissioner from 2011 to 2015, King fielded criticism over the uneven rollout of the Common Core standards across the state’s 700 K-12 districts and clashed with teachers’ unions over efforts to link student test scores to teacher evaluations.

On Monday, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the union would work with King to “ensure that our campuses and the educators serving on them receive the critical funding and support they deserve.”

Both of King’s parents died before he was 12, and he credits public schools in New York City with giving him hope and purpose.

“Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensuring that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve,” King, who was New York’s first Black and Puerto Rican education commissioner, said in a written statement.

As chancellor, he wants to resume previous efforts to leverage federal Perkins funding to enable K-12 schools, colleges and employers to work together on a high school curriculum tailored toward the needs of the workforce, according to SUNY, which enrolls about 370,000 students across 64 campuses.

SUNY Student Assembly President Alexandria Chun said King has proven his commitment to students’ needs.

“As student debt has grown over the past few decades into a national crisis, he has shown time and again that he prioritizes college affordability as a platform for future success, closing opportunity gaps for students of color and low-income students, and excellence in education,” Chun said.

United University Professions, the union representing more than 37,000 employees of SUNY and its teaching hospitals, said it hoped King would strongly advocate for more state funding.

“UUP shares Dr. King’s commitment to equity and excellence for all students and making a college education affordable and accessible,” UUP President Frederick Kowal said. “These are attributes we believe SUNY’s new chancellor must have to be effective.”

King has been president of the nonprofit Education Trust since 2017. The Washington, D.C., think tank advocates for access to high quality education for low-income students and students of color.

A former classroom teacher, he has degrees from Harvard University, Columbia University’s Teachers College and Yale Law School.

——

Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge weighs how to proceed on case against Alaska lawmaker

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge was weighing Thursday whether to allow a case to proceed to trial that alleges that an Alaska lawmaker’s ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group disqualifies him from holding office. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna in September ordered that state elections officials delay certifying the Nov. 8 election for Republican Rep. David Eastman’s seat pending further order by the court. Eastman won that election last month. Eastman has asked that the case against him be dismissed. McKenna heard arguments on that and related matters Thursday. He said he would aim to issue a ruling by Friday. Trial was tentatively set to begin next week. The case was brought by Randall Kowalke, one of a number of people who filed challenges to Eastman’s candidacy with the Division of Elections earlier this year. Kowalke’s lawsuit points to a provision of the state constitution that states that no one who “advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State shall be qualified to hold” public office.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal

The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 said Thursday that his family fears he will not be released for years, even as they supported the U.S. government’s agreement to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan behind. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been jailed on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a “one or none” decision. His brother, David Whelan, told The Associated Press that their parents spoke with Paul Whelan on Thursday — a much different conversation than their routine calls focused on Whelan’s day-to-day life and updates from the family’s home in Michigan. “I think we all realize that the math is not going to work out for Paul to come home anytime soon, unless the U.S. government is able to find concessions,” David Whelan said. “And so I think we aren’t really sure what the way forward is.”
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Nebraska governor will vie for Senate appointment after Sasse resignation

Outgoing Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek the appointment to replace Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning early next month. The governor made his interest in the seat official in a statement Tuesday, where he said he would send an application to incoming GOP Gov. Jim Pillen (who Ricketts endorsed to replace him) as part of the appointment process.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Another insurer leaving Louisiana; 36,000 affected

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Property insurance policies covering about 36,000 Louisiana homes won’t be renewed next year by a Florida-based company, the state Department of Insurance said in a news release. United Property & Casualty is pulling out of Louisiana and other states. “About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose current policy term is scheduled to end in 2023 will receive written notification of non-renewal from UPC at least 30 days before their coverage end date,” the department’s Wednesday statement said. About 3,000 customers whose policies were to run out between Nov. 26 and the end of this year will be able to extend their coverage but will get a notice of non-renewal after that.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court. That filing is likely to come Wednesday morning. “It’s been a busy day for...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Election officials said they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted a series of hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted.Minnesota has required all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts since 2006. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines used on Election Day. David Maeda, director of elections for the secretary of state's office, said they did not find any significant issues."When the law was written, we really did try to find a sweet spot...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy