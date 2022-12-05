Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
WIBW
Kansas Chamber launches new app for upcoming legislative session
Rear-end collision with semi causes pickup truck to go up in flames in SE Kan. One behind bars after stolen vehicle leads police chase through North Topeka. Advisor's Excel brought over a hundred students, selected from each of the district’s schools, to Kohl’s for holiday shopping.
WIBW
Report finds Kansans fairly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans are fairly vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. With data breaches costing an average of $9.44 million in 2022 and the average amount of time it takes to contain the breach ringing in at 277 days, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it released its report on 2022′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud.
WIBW
Kansas Court to decide validity of unintentional second-degree murder sentence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will the validity of a sentence for a man convicted of unintentional second-degree murder. The Kansas Supreme Court says that during its upcoming docket on Dec. 12 - 14, it will hear an appeal in State of Kansas v. Tyler D. Deck, a case that stems from Sedgwick Co.
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
WIBW
Kansas Farm Bureau takes up issue of medical marijuana
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau took up the issue of medical marijuana, along with others, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly 400 members...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
WIBW
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet. So, here’s how it will work out and what you need to know. On Thursday, you’ll be able...
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KAKE TV
Kansas game wardens warn of increased amount of coyotes in residential areas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks are warning Kansans that coyotes are being found more and more in towns this year. The department says it is due mostly to the extreme drought we are experiencing, as they are coming to town looking for water and food. "If you...
WIBW
KHI hosts panel to discuss growing mental health needs across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Institute Learning Center hosted a panel Wednesday morning to discuss the growing mental health needs of youth and young adults in the state. The presentation touched on suicide rates, mental health rankings, and a survey from Kansas Communities that Care. Among those in...
WIBW
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
Kansas governor ‘fully expects’ abortion rights debate
TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on an ongoing discussion over abortion rights in the state. The governor indicated that she expects the issue to be a topic in next year’s session in an interview Wednesday. “I will be going into my 19th legislative session, and I can’t think of one […]
WIBW
Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has warned hunters of the risk of avian influenza. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that wherever hunters choose to spend time, any areas with migrating birds can still increase their exposure to the current avian influenza outbreak. If any hunter...
ksal.com
Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters
New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
wfxrtv.com
Small town in Kansas has the worst school district
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
WIBW
K-State poli-sci professor talks possible outcomes of GA runoff election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As voters turnout for Georgia’s runoff election, Americans are considering how Tuesday’s results could impact the nation moving forward. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are running to become the next U.S. Senator for Georgia. ”In some states, like Georgia,...
