Kansas State

KWCH.com

Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Chamber launches new app for upcoming legislative session

Rear-end collision with semi causes pickup truck to go up in flames in SE Kan. One behind bars after stolen vehicle leads police chase through North Topeka. Advisor's Excel brought over a hundred students, selected from each of the district’s schools, to Kohl’s for holiday shopping.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Report finds Kansans fairly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans are fairly vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. With data breaches costing an average of $9.44 million in 2022 and the average amount of time it takes to contain the breach ringing in at 277 days, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it released its report on 2022′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS
WIBW

Kansas Farm Bureau takes up issue of medical marijuana

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau took up the issue of medical marijuana, along with others, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly 400 members...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KHI hosts panel to discuss growing mental health needs across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Institute Learning Center hosted a panel Wednesday morning to discuss the growing mental health needs of youth and young adults in the state. The presentation touched on suicide rates, mental health rankings, and a survey from Kansas Communities that Care. Among those in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas governor ‘fully expects’ abortion rights debate

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on an ongoing discussion over abortion rights in the state. The governor indicated that she expects the issue to be a topic in next year’s session in an interview Wednesday. “I will be going into my 19th legislative session, and I can’t think of one […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has warned hunters of the risk of avian influenza. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that wherever hunters choose to spend time, any areas with migrating birds can still increase their exposure to the current avian influenza outbreak. If any hunter...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters

New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
WICHITA, KS
wfxrtv.com

Small town in Kansas has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
HUMBOLDT, KS
WIBW

K-State poli-sci professor talks possible outcomes of GA runoff election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As voters turnout for Georgia’s runoff election, Americans are considering how Tuesday’s results could impact the nation moving forward. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are running to become the next U.S. Senator for Georgia. ”In some states, like Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE

