In an effort to expand development in the city of Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week that the city has taken ownership of the Union Dry Dock waterfront property. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken,” said Mayor Bhalla in a tweet put out earlier today. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Phil Murphy and State Senator Brian P. Stack. Without Governor Murphy’s assistance, New Jersey’s residents would not realize the quality of life and environmental benefits of this acquisition,” added the mayor.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO