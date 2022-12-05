ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Holds Downtown Winterfest

A little drizzle did not dampen the spirits of children and adults who attended Tuesday night’s downtown Winterfest at the North Bergen Rec Center and Library on Kennedy Boulevard. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners were on hand to wish residents a happy holiday season. There were...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls

The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen amends Master Plan to create new commercial zone

North Bergen has created a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at a Dec. 7 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district after the measure was introduced at a Nov. 9 meeting. Known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, the district permits commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street

Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
BAYONNE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The HDSID Happy Holiday Market is Back in Jersey City

Whether you’re finishing up your shopping, or just getting started, the holiday season is full of magical moments — from tree lightings to local giveaways — Hoboken + Jersey City have it all. For those looking to shop small with local artisans and vendors, the HDSID Holiday Market is here just in time. Beginning Saturday, December 10th, the market will be open 12PM to 6PM and continues on December 11th, 17th, and 18th — giving everyone a chance to shop small and local at this unique event. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming HDSID Happy Holiday Market + Winter Wonderland happening in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

What’s all the ‘hoopla’ at the Bayonne Public Library?

The Bayonne Public Library announced that it has moved to a new eBook service called hoopla. The brand offers streaming TV, movies and music. As a result of this service expansion, the library has discontinued Axis 360, its previous eBook service. The hoopla platform lets readers borrow and enjoy eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, comics, TV, movies and music on a phone, tablet, computer and in the car.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla announces historic acquisition of Union Dry Dock

In an effort to expand development in the city of Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week that the city has taken ownership of the Union Dry Dock waterfront property. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken,” said Mayor Bhalla in a tweet put out earlier today. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Phil Murphy and State Senator Brian P. Stack. Without Governor Murphy’s assistance, New Jersey’s residents would not realize the quality of life and environmental benefits of this acquisition,” added the mayor.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: December 2022 Edition

We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a myriad of positions — from a senior maintenance manager to a sales associate — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Regional Hospital fined $63,000 by NJDOH over weapons cache

Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus is facing $63,000 in fines from the New Jersey Department of Health after a weapons cache was discovered at the facility in July. That month, law enforcement uncovered the weapons after investigating a bomb threat at the hospital. While it was ultimately a hoax, over 38 different types of weapons were discovered at Hudson Regional Hospital.
SECAUCUS, NJ
