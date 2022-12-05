Every head coach of a state finalist football team speaks to HighSchoolOT

Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
North Carolina restaurant owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
Matthews man fills Amazon box with cat litter to fool porch pirates
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews man has set up a prank to target porch pirates this holiday season. Shawn Anthony told WCNC Charlotte he's never personally had any of his packages stolen from his porch, but he has seen it happen plenty of times. That's why he filled an...
2 arrested by ICE in 40-pound drug bust during traffic stop in North Carolina
The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29, on Interstate-77 at mile marker 55 for violating a traffic law, deputies said.
860wacb.com
Body Found Near Troutman
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office while working on a missing persons report found a body near Troutman on Thursday. The death is being investigated as a homicide according to Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had not been seen...
