Bray Elementary Music Teacher, Steve Gowans, Driven By Creativity
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Steve Gowans was in fourth grade when he traded the baritone horn for a trumpet. The trumpet took Gowans a long way – from Skyline High in Dallas to Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) where he earned a full band scholarship. He became a Section Leader in the PVAMU Marching Storm Band in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Eclectic Senior Thrives in Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Joshua Roberts immediately saw the value in joining Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy (ECA) three years ago. “There are so many opportunities for scholars,” said Roberts, who ranks 27th out of 504 scholars in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023. “My classmates in ECA have similar goals, and they’re very dedicated.”
Dr. Stephen Mansfield Named Dean, DBU College of Business
DALLAS— -=In addition to his role as Dean, Dr. Mansfield will also serve as a Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives. “We are thrilled beyond words that Dr. Mansfield has agreed to join the DBU Family in this strategic role,” said Dr. Adam Wright, DBU President. “Having personally known Dr. Mansfield for many years, I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the finest individuals and leaders in the Dallas area and beyond. He will bring to DBU a wealth of leadership experience, business insight, and proven Christian character into his new calling, which will prove to be such a wonderful asset for our students who are aspiring business leaders in the years to come.”
Collegiate Theatre Scholar, Sandy Johnson, Plans For Law School
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Sandy Johnson, a 2021 Collegiate High School Graduate, was part of the cast and costume design team in “The Wiz”. It was easily the most challenging Cedar Hill High School Theatre Production for reasons beyond their control. While many other high schools canceled their musicals...
Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8
Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Graduation at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Campus
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing marked its first class of nursing graduates with their BSN to the Mansfield, Texas community with a lamp lighting ceremony Dec. 3 (Saturday). The lamp lighting graduation ceremony was conducted in the Cafe of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, host to TTUHSC’s new satellite campus.
Texas Trust Gives Foundation Donates $7,500 to Toys for Tots
ARLINGTON, Texas – Dec. 1, 2022 – For 75 years the Marine Corp Reserves have provided toys to children in need at Christmas throughout the U.S. As a proud supporter of Toys for Tots and in honor of the 75th anniversary, the Texas Trust Gives Foundation gave $7,500 to the organization.
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 26,000 Square Foot Building for Hope Health
Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 – Hope Health, a faith-based organization that provides healthcare services for the uninsured in Ellis County, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for staff, board, campaign volunteers and lead donors to mark the construction of their new building in Waxahachie, Texas. In the last...
Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves
Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
Scuba Claus Dives This Weekend At Children’s Aquarium Dallas
You’re invited to experience the most unusual Santa visit in Dallas. Scuba Claus’s dives were so popular last weekend that he’s coming back again this Saturday and Sunday. Families can bring their cameras and smartphones to take pictures of the kids with Santa as he dives in...
Texas Trust Adds David Garza as Vice President of Marketing
ARLINGTON, Texas – Nov. 28, 2022 – Texas Trust Credit Union named David Garza as Vice President of Marketing. Garza brings more than 15 years experience to the $1.8 billion credit union. Garza has a diverse marketing and operations background that includes overseeing marketing for an Inc. 500...
Public Hearing City of DeSoto Case B22-03
Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Mansfield Community Gives Big at Annual MISD Toys for Tots Drive
For more than a decade, Mansfield ISD has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to support their mission of spreading the joy of the season to families in need. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MISD community dusted off their holiday spirit and showed up by the thousands to be a part of the district’s annual event Toys for Toys Celebration.
Duncanville RFQ 23-0007 PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES
CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS. The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statement of qualification from qualified vendors for Professional Engineering Services. Sealed Statement of Qualification will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at City Hall. The...
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33
ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Holiday at the Arboretum Is Magical
Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden magically transformed to get people into the holiday spirit. The beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and a 50 foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree are open to the public both day and night through Dec. 31. The Dallas...
