ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

Dr. Stephen Mansfield Named Dean, DBU College of Business

DALLAS— -=In addition to his role as Dean, Dr. Mansfield will also serve as a Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives. “We are thrilled beyond words that Dr. Mansfield has agreed to join the DBU Family in this strategic role,” said Dr. Adam Wright, DBU President. “Having personally known Dr. Mansfield for many years, I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the finest individuals and leaders in the Dallas area and beyond. He will bring to DBU a wealth of leadership experience, business insight, and proven Christian character into his new calling, which will prove to be such a wonderful asset for our students who are aspiring business leaders in the years to come.”
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8

Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Graduation at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Campus

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing marked its first class of nursing graduates with their BSN to the Mansfield, Texas community with a lamp lighting ceremony Dec. 3 (Saturday). The lamp lighting graduation ceremony was conducted in the Cafe of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, host to TTUHSC’s new satellite campus.
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves

Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Hearing City of DeSoto Case B22-03

Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville RFQ 23-0007 PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS. The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statement of qualification from qualified vendors for Professional Engineering Services. Sealed Statement of Qualification will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at City Hall. The...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33

ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Holiday at the Arboretum Is Magical

Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden magically transformed to get people into the holiday spirit. The beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and a 50 foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree are open to the public both day and night through Dec. 31. The Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy