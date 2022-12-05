Don't be elfish! Porch Santa raises money for the Holt Food Bank

Third year's a charm! Porch Santa is raising money for the Holt Food Bank for the third year in a row.

"This is my third year on this porch, and things have evolved over those three years, and I can't think of a better thing to do," said Santa.

Porch Santa raised $500 and a truck load of food for the Holt Food Bank in 2021. This year, he hopes to raise even more.

“I really want to urge the community to come out and support our food bank. Things may seem to be getting better, but there are still people struggling for just common necessities,” said Santa.

You can visit on Saturday and Sunday up until Christmas from noon-2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m.

