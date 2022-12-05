Quiet but gloomy week on deck for mid-Michigan

Expect rounds of clouds and consistent temperatures the next few days. There is a potential system moving our way for Friday, but a lot of details are still up in the air on the impacts.

Tonight a stray rain / snow shower is possible with lows falling into the middle 30s. Winds will be light.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than anything. Winds will be rather calm once more with highs topping out in the lower 40s.

Wednesday could be the nicest day of the forecast with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. Winds will be rather light again as well.

Thursday more clouds move back into the mix with highs in the lower 40s.

Friday we'll watch for the potential of rain / snow and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Models are all over the place with precipitation type and timing. We'll have to wait and see how the path settles as it gets closer.

