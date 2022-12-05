ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Quiet but gloomy week on deck for mid-Michigan

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Vn4B_0jYLZryJ00

Expect rounds of clouds and consistent temperatures the next few days. There is a potential system moving our way for Friday, but a lot of details are still up in the air on the impacts.

Tonight a stray rain / snow shower is possible with lows falling into the middle 30s. Winds will be light.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than anything. Winds will be rather calm once more with highs topping out in the lower 40s.

Wednesday could be the nicest day of the forecast with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. Winds will be rather light again as well.

Thursday more clouds move back into the mix with highs in the lower 40s.

Friday we'll watch for the potential of rain / snow and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Models are all over the place with precipitation type and timing. We'll have to wait and see how the path settles as it gets closer.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
wtaj.com

Clouds will dominate our weather for the rest of this week

A front stalled to our south will keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A disturbance passing well to our south combined with an easterly flow will give us plenty of clouds with scattered showers and drizzle on Tuesday. There will not be a lot of rainfall, but there will be a damp feel. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the lower to middle 40s. While temperatures will not rise much during the day, temperatures will not fall much Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Great Lakes

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast this week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy