Christmas Gift Drive Extended
CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is extending their Christmas Gift Drive one. week until Thursday, December 15, 2022. Many generous donations have already been received, but there is a long list of gifts still needed. to fulfill the Christmas Wishes of 137 children served by our CASA program this...
Heritage House Reopens
After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
Charles Loyce Blalack
Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
Leon Henry Pittman
Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Ruth Ann King
It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Ruth Ann King, 76, of Bridge City, Texas, who passed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00...
Diana Jean Perkins Wagner
Diana Jean Perkins Wagner, 71, passed away peacefully at her home on December 8, 2022. Diana was born in Urbana, IL on June 27, 1951. Diana grew up in a military home and would later join the United States Navy in 1972. God surely had a plan in place when she joined as this is where she would later meet her husband of over 50 years, Dale. Diana was blessed with two daughters, Tabitha and Melanie, whom she was fortunate to stay at home and raise.
Bobcat Techs Get Tour
Orangefield High School Patient Care Technician students toured Golden Triangle Emergency Center to learn about the diagnostic equipment available, patients they are able to treat, and the career possibilities at their facility. Pictured: Kendal Neely, Jenna Banken, Aaliah Bruner, Gracie Castro, and Courtney Spring.
Leola Mae LaFleur
Leola Mae LaFleur, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will...
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
Man Arrested For Harboring Teen
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season. The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats. Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do...
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
