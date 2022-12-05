U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO