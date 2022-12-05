ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.
HELEN, MD
Bay Net

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision

FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 48 of Hollywood, who is wanted on several warrants including: Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault; Stalking; nine counts of Theft under $100 and two counts of Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – November 2022

11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279. 11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. 11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384. 11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Two Men On Pre-Trial Release Wanted For Removing GPS Monitors In St. Mary’s

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
BUSHWOOD, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy