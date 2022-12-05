Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen
UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.
Bay Net
Stolen Vehicle Chase Through Calvert County Leads To Two Arrests
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown. The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary To Motor Vehicle Suspect In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary to motor vehicle investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 3:06 am, the suspect entered a vehicle on Hidden Pond Court in Mechanicsville in an attempt to steal the vehicle.
Bay Net
71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision
FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
Man killed by car while walking on Route 1 near Quantico identified
The man who was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 near Marine Corps Base Quantico on Monday morning has been identified.
fox5dc.com
2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash. Both men were found...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Fredericksburg, police investigating
A pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a Virginia Railway Express Commuter Train on Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Christian Kinsella, of Fredericksburg.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles, killed in crash, Prince William County police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Quantico area.
Maryland State Police ID Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Prince George's County
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle sporting new Jersey tags that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend. Investigators say that they are looking for a black...
Bay Net
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Illegal Handgun
WALDORF, Md. – On December 6 at approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual who was under a camper attempting to steal the catalytic converter. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Patrol officers located the...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 48 of Hollywood, who is wanted on several warrants including: Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault; Stalking; nine counts of Theft under $100 and two counts of Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Crash with injury shuts down section of Beltway near Woodrow Wilson Bridge
The local lanes of I-95 southbound were shut down near Alexandria after a crash involving an injury around 11:30 a.m. Video of the scene shows traffic backing up as it’s diverted to exit 177/US-1. The thru lanes are still open. At least one person is reported to have been...
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – November 2022
11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279. 11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. 11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384. 11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Brendan Schilling
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Brendan Thomas Schilling, age 27 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Schilling is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Schilling is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
Bay Net
Two Men On Pre-Trial Release Wanted For Removing GPS Monitors In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
