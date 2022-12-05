ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WNCT

Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
NEW BERN, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS may consider middle school football

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Replacing Armando Bacot

I hope that this article is outdated by Saturday at 3:15pm when UNC basketball announces that Armando Bacot is healthy and in the starting lineup. I hope he goes for a double-double and helps crush Georgia Tech to get Carolina’s season back on track. But if Bacot’s injuries —...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Iredell girls earn long-awaited victory

MAIDEN— Brooklyn Gibson’s double-double Friday night helped West Iredell turn back Maiden 53-51 and snap a 31-game losing streak. Gibson tossed in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors (1-4). Sierra Bridges also produced a double-double for West Iredell, which trailed29-25 at halftime. She scored...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
