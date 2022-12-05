Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Grimsley's Jah Jarrett, New Bern's KJ Sampson look ahead to 4A state championship
Two of the top defensive linemen in the country will square off in the 4A state championship game when Grimsley's Jah Jarrett and New Bern's KJ Sampson take the field. The two players sit down with Nick Stevens and T.J. Thorpe to discuss the game.
Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring
Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
East Lincoln looks to cement football legacy with third state championship
The East Lincoln Mustangs won state championships in 2012 and 2014. Now, the 2022 group is looking to cement the program's status as a football power. Experience is a major driver of success at this level of high school football, and East Lincoln is a team that has it in spades.
Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA snags second wide receiver commitment in two days with North Carolina’s Titus Ivy
Virginia football has gained commitments from wide receiver prospects on back-to-back days, building the Cavaliers’ list to 15 commits. Titus Ivy, a 6-foot-4, three-star wide receiver from Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., announced on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he had committed to Virginia. UVA is his only offer.
wschronicle.com
WS/FCS may consider middle school football
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Replacing Armando Bacot
I hope that this article is outdated by Saturday at 3:15pm when UNC basketball announces that Armando Bacot is healthy and in the starting lineup. I hope he goes for a double-double and helps crush Georgia Tech to get Carolina’s season back on track. But if Bacot’s injuries —...
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
Trinity basketball will keep an open seat on its bench all season. The reason why is both beautiful and heartbreaking
Eric Kindler said it won’t be hard to spot the empty seat on the Trinity boys basketball sideline tonight, and if folks wonder who that open chair belongs to, all the better. It is meant to be there when the Shamrocks host Lancaster Mennonite in their 7:30 p.m. home...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Iredell girls earn long-awaited victory
MAIDEN— Brooklyn Gibson’s double-double Friday night helped West Iredell turn back Maiden 53-51 and snap a 31-game losing streak. Gibson tossed in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors (1-4). Sierra Bridges also produced a double-double for West Iredell, which trailed29-25 at halftime. She scored...
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death. The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend. It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman,...
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
qcnews.com
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
