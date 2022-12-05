County officials said the mysterious object — which appears to be made of metal and wood — was unearthed, in part, due to unprecedented erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole There's something strange sticking out of the sand on a Florida beach — and officials are trying to figure out what it is. Authorities in Volusia County are looking into what exactly was recently discovered by beachgoers at Daytona Beach Shores, according to NBC affiliate WESH and The New York Times. County officials said the approximately 80-foot wooden and metal object was...

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO