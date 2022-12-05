ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Cypress47
2d ago

The first rule of owning a gun is that you NEVER point it at anyone, unloaded or not. A cop should know this. No excuse.

James Carroll
2d ago

can't have idiots in law enforcement who think guns are toys. prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.

Kellygirl
2d ago

So sad 😞 accidentally or not , you just don’t go around pointing a gun at someone

TheDailyBeast

Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was accidentally killed Saturday when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he mistakenly believed to be unloaded, authorities said. The roommate was also a deputy in the same sheriff’s department.Austin Walsh, 23, was off duty at home in Palm Bay with his friend Andrew Lawson when the fatal shot was fired, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. After Walsh was hit in the early hours of Saturday, Lawson immediately called 911 to get help for his friend, but Walsh “succumbed immediately,” Ivey said.In a video shared on Facebook Sunday, Ivey described the circumstances...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Florida cop accidentally shoots best friend dead while playing video games

A young Florida deputy was accidentally shot and killed by his roommate — also an officer — while the pair took a break from playing video games, officials said. Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Lawson called 911 early Saturday and told a dispatcher that he had accidentally fired a round at his colleague Austin Walsh, 23, and needed urgent help. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Lawson and Walsh were taking a break from playing an online video game just before the tragedy. Lawson told investigators that he “jokingly” pointed a gun at his best friend and pulled the trigger, thinking that he...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
People

80-Ft. Object Discovered by Beachgoers in Florida Prompts Investigation: 'It Is a Mystery'

County officials said the mysterious object — which appears to be made of metal and wood — was unearthed, in part, due to unprecedented erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole There's something strange sticking out of the sand on a Florida beach — and officials are trying to figure out what it is. Authorities in Volusia County are looking into what exactly was recently discovered by beachgoers at Daytona Beach Shores, according to NBC affiliate WESH and The New York Times. County officials said the approximately 80-foot wooden and metal object was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say

A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL

