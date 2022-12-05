Read full article on original website
Cypress47
2d ago
The first rule of owning a gun is that you NEVER point it at anyone, unloaded or not. A cop should know this. No excuse.
James Carroll
2d ago
can't have idiots in law enforcement who think guns are toys. prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.
Kellygirl
2d ago
So sad 😞 accidentally or not , you just don’t go around pointing a gun at someone
