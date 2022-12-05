ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

FanDuel promo code: TNF bonus for most, Ohio pre-registration offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tackle Thursday Night Football between the Raiders and Rams without breaking a sweat when you register through our FanDuel promo code....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Cleveland.com

Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How Deshaun Watson can shake off the rust: Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After 700 days of not playing competitive football, Deshaun Watson had rust that was on full display in Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans on Sunday. Watson was 11 of 22 for 131 yards, with a key interception in the red zone. His footwork, fundamentals, mechanics, and ability to process information were all off because of the extended time away from live competition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA girls bowling preview: 5 teams to watch in 2022-23

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Area teams made an impression at the OHSAA state bowling tournament last season. Green entered the tournament as the top seed but finished fifth while Amherst and Mentor finished ninth and 12th, respectively. In Division II, no area team qualified for state. Hamilton captured the Division I crown while Triway won the Division II title.
GREEN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy