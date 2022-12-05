Read full article on original website
Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and YouTube...
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Falcons will bench QB Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There will be a change under center in Atlanta. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will be benched ahead of the Falcons’ Week 15 game against New Orleans next Sunday in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Falcons, who are currently in...
What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
How Deshaun Watson can shake off the rust: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After 700 days of not playing competitive football, Deshaun Watson had rust that was on full display in Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans on Sunday. Watson was 11 of 22 for 131 yards, with a key interception in the red zone. His footwork, fundamentals, mechanics, and ability to process information were all off because of the extended time away from live competition.
Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
LeBron James ‘ready’ for return home, Tuesday matchup against Cavaliers despite sore ankle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn’t going to miss his lone visit to Cleveland this season. Despite tweaking his already sore left ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, James told reporters that he plans on suiting up against the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
All-Ohio Division I football: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon are players of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard and St. Edward senior edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon shared All-Ohio Division I player of the year awards in the OHSAA’s announcement Thursday to honor this season’s top high school football players. Stoddard shared the All-Ohio Offensive Player of the...
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst says calf injury is ‘nothing serious’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst said Thursday that his right calf injury is “nothing serious,” and that he expects to return in a couple of weeks. Coach Zac Taylor called him doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Cincinnati’s No. 1 tight end...
OHSAA girls bowling preview: 5 teams to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Area teams made an impression at the OHSAA state bowling tournament last season. Green entered the tournament as the top seed but finished fifth while Amherst and Mentor finished ninth and 12th, respectively. In Division II, no area team qualified for state. Hamilton captured the Division I crown while Triway won the Division II title.
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
