Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
3 Georgia teens shot dead, 1 critically injured
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was critically injured after an early Tuesday shooting at an apartment complex in Georgia, authorities said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the West Club Apartments in Macon. Deputies found the four teenagers, all from Macon, each suffering […]
Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon
MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
Warner Robins police say restaurant worker shot, killed armed robber in self-defense
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police say a Warner Robins restaurant employee who shot and killed an armed robber was acting in self-defense. "About 9:45 p.m. last night, there was a call received to 911 about a robbery in progress," Sergeant Justin Clark recalled. The call came in from the...
‘Frustrated’ Georgia Mom Whose Newborn Suffocated After Being Left Alone on a Couch for ‘Hours’ Is Sentenced to Prison
A 25-year-old mother in Georgia will spend more than a decade behind bars after she admitted that she was responsible for the death of her 3-month-old baby. Rebecca Taylor Kipp on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of young Nickolas Bryan and a Bibb County Superior Court judge ordered her to serve 12 years in prison, authorities announced.
3 Georgia teens dead, 14-year-old critical after shooting at apartment complex
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 159 Stevens Drive, at West Club Apartments, at around 1:30...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Fatal shooting Tuesday morning leaves 3 teens dead, 1 in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive early this morning left 2 teens dead and 2 others in critical condition. Deputies responded to a call regarding multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. to find a 16-year old, two 18-year-olds, and a 14-year-old with gunshot wounds.
3 teens dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1 a.m. on...
41nbc.com
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Macon on Sunday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive in macon. The 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Riverside Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Northside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
wgxa.tv
DOJ says Warner Robins 'career criminal' to serve 20 years on meth charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who the Department of Justice says has a career violent past has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a meth trafficking organization in Warner Robins. 41-year-old Reginald Lowe, who was already serving a sentence for an aggravated assault...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe
UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash
The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking
MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence
MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1