Maine State

B98.5

Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check

Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act

Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine's Chief Justice discusses the dire challenges facing Maine's court system

Last month, Maine’s Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill gave a stark assessment of the state justice system, saying: “We are failing.” She joins us to elaborate on the challenges and obstacles facing Maine’s criminal and civil court systems, including a backlog of cases and a shortage of public defense lawyers. We’ll find out what some potential solutions are to bolstering a justice system in crisis.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close

PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Coastal resilience grants flow to Maine conservation projects

Several Maine conservation projects got big boosts from federal funding awarded this week by NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The National Coastal Resilience Fund is designed to improve and restore coastal habitats, and help communities prepare for flooding and intense storms linked to climate change. The Kennebec...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New program to help address shortfall of affordable rentals

Maine has only half the affordable housing units it needs to meet the needs of its lowest-income residents, but a new Maine State Housing Authority program is helping Maine cities and towns, regional planning groups and new developers create more affordable rental housing. Genesis Fund, a nonprofit, mission-based financial institution...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency

This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean

If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District

At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Flu cases in Maine double for second week in a row

For the second week a row, flu cases in Maine have more than doubled. According to the latest state CDC surveillance report, more than 3,400 cases have been reported this season, compared to last week's total of roughly 1,600. Hospitalizations for the flu have more than tripled over the past...
MAINE STATE

