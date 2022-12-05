Read full article on original website
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act
Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
mainepublic.org
Maine's Chief Justice discusses the dire challenges facing Maine's court system
Last month, Maine’s Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill gave a stark assessment of the state justice system, saying: “We are failing.” She joins us to elaborate on the challenges and obstacles facing Maine’s criminal and civil court systems, including a backlog of cases and a shortage of public defense lawyers. We’ll find out what some potential solutions are to bolstering a justice system in crisis.
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
mainepublic.org
Coastal resilience grants flow to Maine conservation projects
Several Maine conservation projects got big boosts from federal funding awarded this week by NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The National Coastal Resilience Fund is designed to improve and restore coastal habitats, and help communities prepare for flooding and intense storms linked to climate change. The Kennebec...
mainepublic.org
A historically diverse group of Maine lawmakers are sworn in for a busy session
The 131st Maine Legislature kicked off its first session on Wednesday, with celebratory gestures toward history and the triumph of Democrats who held their majorities for the third consecutive election. But amid its historic achievement of diversity — including the first Black woman elected as Speaker of the House in...
mainebiz.biz
New program to help address shortfall of affordable rentals
Maine has only half the affordable housing units it needs to meet the needs of its lowest-income residents, but a new Maine State Housing Authority program is helping Maine cities and towns, regional planning groups and new developers create more affordable rental housing. Genesis Fund, a nonprofit, mission-based financial institution...
WPFO
Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
mainepublic.org
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean
If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
NECN
Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District
At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike
You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Spend Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Without Public Hearings
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants state lawmakers to approve her plan to spend nearly half a billion dollars in taxpayer money without first holding public hearings. But some Republican lawmakers say they won’t support Mills’ request to pass the spending package on an emergency basis, as she has requested.
mainepublic.org
Top legal officers for Maine announce collaboration to protect abortion access
The U.S. District Attorney for Maine and state Attorney General Aaron Frey say they're collaborating to ensure access to abortions in Maine. McElwee says U.S. district attorneys have a new role in protecting access in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade. "And so our hope is...
WMTW
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
mainepublic.org
Flu cases in Maine double for second week in a row
For the second week a row, flu cases in Maine have more than doubled. According to the latest state CDC surveillance report, more than 3,400 cases have been reported this season, compared to last week's total of roughly 1,600. Hospitalizations for the flu have more than tripled over the past...
