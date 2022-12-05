ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Wreck on State Road 64 leaves two dead

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirms that two people have died, and two people were injured in a crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye. A school official has identified the mother who died in the wreck as Julie Schnell. Her deceased daughter’s name has not […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
WEHT/WTVW

14 cattle remain at large after cattle hauler wreck

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – 14 cattle remain at large after a cattle hauling semi flipped over on Interstate 64 last night. I-64 was closed for several hours, finally opening after midnight. The semi carrying 58 cattle lost control and turned on its side on I-64 east of Interstate 69. We’re told thirty one cattle […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. EPD files multiple reports for people being tracked by Apple ‘AirTags’. Updated: 8 hours ago. EPD files multiple reports...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash causes large barn fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a large barn fire Tuesday afternoon off Stacer Road in Newburgh. A family that owns the barn tells us they were living in it because they were renovating their home. Deputies tell us someone driving a car in the Subway restaurant […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
WOOD RIVER, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

House catches fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that fire we told you about in Henderson County. It broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Rucker Road 1 near Zion Larue Road. Baskett Fire officials say a single room was on fire at a house, but it was quickly...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
14news.com

Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

