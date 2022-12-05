ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Former Western Branch star Kendall Bynum lost his love for basketball. He’s returned home to find it at Bryant & Stratton College.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Kendall Bynum loves basketball.

But there was a time, not too long ago, when that love was gone.

Bynum, a former first-team All-Tidewater player for Western Branch, was playing at the University of West Florida, a Division II school in the Gulf South Conference.

He struggled miserably — so much so that he wondered if basketball was for him anymore.

“Definitely some self-doubt kicked in,” he said. “It was just a tough situation where you start doubting yourself, and then the coach starts thinking, are you good enough to play here?”

Bynum left Florida and returned to Hampton Roads to attend Bryant & Stratton, a junior college in Virginia Beach.

He hoped the move would rekindle his love for basketball.

He also knew the school’s basketball coach, Cliff Coleman.

“Coach Cliff tells me all the time that he believes in me and he’s confident in me. So that means a lot,” Bynum said. “It was amazing because then you fall in love with the game all over again. Basketball became fun again. And when you have people who believe in you, you play better.”

Bynum has helped lead the Bobcats to a 9-1 start this season and the No. 17 ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.

Bynum leads the Bobcats in assists (5.6 per game) and is second in scoring (12.9 points per game).

“I have a coach who is confident in my ability, and I’m learning so much from all of the coaches,” Bynum said. “They know what it takes to get me to the next level. And they are putting me in position to be successful.”

Coleman has a lot of experience with guards. His oldest son, Matt, was first-team All-Tidewater for Maury. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy and later had a a stellar four-year career for Texas. He is currently playing professionally overseas.

Cliff’s youngest son, Chase Coleman, also was a standout for Maury. He earned all-district and all-region honors and is currently in his fourth season at Virginia.

Cliff Coleman sees similarities of both of his sons in Bynum’s game, which makes Bynum smile.

“Matt is one of those dudes that we all looked up to. He made it out. And his basketball IQ is out of this world,” Bynum said. “And Chase and I played against each other all the time. He’s one of the smartest basketball players that I’ve played against.

“So for him to compare me to his two sons, that’s just love,” Bynum said. “There is no greater compliment I could have gotten.”

As a junior, Bynum averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals to lead Western Branch to the program’s first state tournament championship game. He earned All-Tidewater, all-state and all-region honors.

He transferred to powerhouse Mt. Zion Prep Academy in Lanham, Maryland. He averaged 12 points and five assists for a program that was nationally ranked. Then he went to Florida for two seasons.

Now back home, he just wants to bring a winning culture to Bryant & Stratton, which he and Coleman hope will help him reach his ultimate goal of playing for a Division II or even a Division I program next season.

Bynum, 21, will have two years of eligibility.

“I think we have that launching pad to help him get that,” Coleman said. “Hopefully we can give him an opportunity to showcase his skills and have someone else say they can use what he has.”

No one is happier to see how things have worked out than Bynum’s mother, Regina Cotter.

She remembers hearing the disappointment in her son’s voice each time she talked to him on the phone, and there was nothing she could do.

To see him get his love back for the game is an answer to her prayers.

“This is giving him that love and support that he needs to be the best kind of player that he could be,” she said. “(Coach Coleman) knows his potential and he’s making that investment in him, and he’s giving him that freedom he needs to trust himself. He loves being here and this is what he needed.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror. The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Stephy Says

Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draft

Southampton County is no stranger to producing greatness, especially in the area of athletics. Former 2017 early graduate Tyran Hunt (lovingly known as TJ) released an official statement on Facebook that announced that he would be a part of the 2023 NFL draft. This news came following the conclusion of his college career at Old Dominion University.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WTKR

Phoebus one game away from back-to-back state crowns

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Entering Monday's practice, Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt stressed to his team the championship mentality. It's a mentality that's been working for the Phantoms all season long. Now the program is close to being the king of Class 3 once again. 2021 saw Phoebus roll to a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cnu.edu

A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life

Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
macaronikid.com

Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!

To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a single-story home on Smith Neck Road in Carrollton, daily chores present a struggle for 47-year-old Charlitta Knightnor. She has constant pain all day. Medication helps the multiple sclerosis that she’s had for 10 years, but there is no remedy for the emotional pain...
CARROLLTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy