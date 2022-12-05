Read full article on original website
Sweeten your holiday season with fun creations from Utah’s oldest candy makers
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s safe to say that candy is the simplest way to satisfy a sweet tooth. We all have our favorites, too, with countless varieties of unique candies on the market today. Here in Utah, we’re certainly no strangers to these sweet treats.
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
Celebrating the Holidays with At Your Leisure
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you’re looking for a few fun ways to celebrate the holidays, look no further for inspiration! Chad and Ree Booth here from At Your Leisure came on Good Things Utah to talk all things outdoor Christmas magic. Festivities of...
A Utah invention that works out your body and your brain
A Utah company is trying to change the way we work out! Inventor Brad Evans says there is more to working out than just using your regular muscles, your brain is the most important muscle of all. Evans company Jukestir has created the world’s first coordination punching bag. The history teacher from Tooele created his product in his garage – auditioned for Shark Tank and says it just wasn’t ready for prime time yet.
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
A brief break in our active pattern
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! An exiting system dropped some light snow overnight and with frigid temps in place, icy travel conditions should be expected until temperatures warm up to freezing by the late morning hours. While the wet weather has moved on, higher elevations in...
Utah ranked a top state for the ‘American Dream’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – People looking to achieve the “American Dream” may be able to find it in the Beehive State. According to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), a data source that provides a comprehensive assessment of prosperity across all 50 states the District of Colombia, Utah ranked fifth in overall prosperity.
Help stock the shelves of your local food bank
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The Utah Food Bank is hosting the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.
Gloomy low-level clouds in northern valleys, some showers down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Patchy dense fog and low-level clouds for Tuesday as many northern valleys are already seeing inversions settle in. The fog has lifted for most valleys and low-level stratus clouds remain along much of the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will climb to near...
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
