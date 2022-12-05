Mr. Irrelevant is about to be front-and-center. After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a potentially season-ending broken foot in the first quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday, he was succeeded by rookie Brock Purdy. In relief of Jimmy G, Purdy completed 25 of his 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the 49ers staved off the Dolphins, 33-17. Purdy also saw time earlier this season in mop-up duty of a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 23. Purdy was the last pick in this year’s NFL Draft, going 262nd to San Francisco in...

2 DAYS AGO