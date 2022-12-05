Read full article on original website
Who is Brock Purdy? Meet the rookie QB tasked with saving 49ers’ season
Mr. Irrelevant is about to be front-and-center. After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a potentially season-ending broken foot in the first quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday, he was succeeded by rookie Brock Purdy. In relief of Jimmy G, Purdy completed 25 of his 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the 49ers staved off the Dolphins, 33-17. Purdy also saw time earlier this season in mop-up duty of a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 23. Purdy was the last pick in this year’s NFL Draft, going 262nd to San Francisco in...
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
Confidence Level In Brock Purdy To Deliver For 49ers
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss the confidence level in Brock Purdy to deliver for the 49ers.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Sports
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Jazz Game
Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBC Sports
49ers cautiously optimistic that Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc injury
The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury.
CBS Sports
Joe Montana says 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, advises new QB to 'just relax'
It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.
5-star CFB recruit joins NFT trading card company
NIL has found another wrinkle: NFT trading cards. It’s a new day and age in the world of college sports with NIL, as it’s allowed players to make money off their names, images, and likenesses. One way is by working with NFT trading card company Prospex, which is releasing cards for college football recruits. According Read more... The post 5-star CFB recruit joins NFT trading card company appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Judge Fallout: Giants Will Pursue One Of These MLB Stars
The Giants on Wednesday found out Aaron Judge will not be taking his talents to the Bay Area. As such, San Francisco reportedly will shift its focus to trying to add a different Major League Baseball superstar. Judge was taken off the open market when the New York Yankees reportedly...
