Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
NHPR
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on his political future: 'I'm not ruling anything in or out'
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently announced that when his second term ends in 2023, he will not run for reelection. Bronin’s supporters praised the Democratic mayor for helping the city navigate financial troubles and a pandemic. But city leaders also hope Bronin will work to bring more development to historically Black neighborhoods in the city during his last year in office.
First Official Tenants Union Recognized
A group of Blake Street renters delivered a 31-name petition to City Hall — and officially became New Haven’s first legally recognized tenants union. Tenants of the 311 Blake St. apartment complex took that legal-recognition step on Nov. 23. City Fair Rent Commission Executive Director Wildaliz Bermudez confirmed...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim, Gomes, Moore – The Moving Chess Pieces For Mayor
Mayor Joe Ganim has amassed more than $200,000 for his 2023 reelection campaign well on his way for plenty of dough to make his case for another four-year term. For his first formally announced opponent, former ally turned political enemy John Gomes, it’s not a question of equaling what Ganim raises but building enough financial firepower to compete.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
New Haveners Hit Doors For Georgia Run-off
A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored
NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
fox61.com
Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K
WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Opts for Local Control Over Accessory Apartments
MIDDLETOWN – Willing to go along with the state’s efforts to boost affordable housing, but not to tie itself to state law, town officials opted out of Connecticut’s new rules for allowing accessory apartments after adopting instead its own regulations closely aligned with the state model. On...
PLANetizen
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case
Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Gather New Haven Director Steps Down
Two years after stepping into the role of executive director at Gather New Haven, Brent Peterkin has resigned — leaving the organization to continue his work of diversifying and growing local environmental engagement and preservation. Gather New Haven — the merged, nonprofit entity of New Haven Land Trust and New Haven...
Nonprofit Digs In On 4 More ‘Ville Homes
Alonda Emery never thought she’d own her own home — right up until she stood with a smile, and a shovel, atop the very Newhallville lot where her future new house will soon be built. Emery celebrated that dream-almost-come-true during a Friday afternoon groundbreaking and press conference at...
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
newhavenarts.org
Freddy Fixer Builds Back, Tiptoes Towards TikTok
Diamond Tree: "It’s part of our essence. It’s a part of our soul." Lucy Gellman Photos. For a moment, it looked as though Diamond Tree was voguing. Her hands, wrapped in soft black gloves, wove past each other and toward the high ceiling. She stepped back, and reached for a shiny black hoop leaning against the wall. To the sound of rain on the roof, she was all movement. By the end of 10 seconds, it was hard not to dance along.
