A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO