KETV.com
15-year-old will stand trial in murder of 19-year-old Alon Reed
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Alon Reed sat in court detailing the moments before her son was shot nine times in her home. Alicia Sexton said someone entered, pointed a gun at her and demanded to know where Reed was. She said she told the masked intruder her...
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A student faces terroristic threat charges after Douglas County sheriffs said he brought a gun to a Bennington school and threatened at least one student. On Dec. 6, the student brought a handgun to the parking lot at Bennington High School and pointed it at students, according to law enforcement.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
doniphanherald.com
Second man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Omaha woman
A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman. Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle on Wednesday. He has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was found with gunshot wounds...
WOWT
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies. 6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
KETV.com
Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in northwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
Red Oak Police Arrest Man Twice for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old James Kent Otte of Red Oak twice on the same day for Public Intoxication. Police arrested Otte at 12:12 p.m. and again at 4:00 p.m. with an additional charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities transported Otte to the Montgomery County Jail and held him...
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — Previous coverage in video above. A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a...
iheart.com
Four Omaha Murder Suspects In Court
The next court date will be January 9th for the four men accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl in Omaha. 19-year old Kash Davis, 20-year old Selassie Spencer, 20-year old Latrail Washington, and 19-year old Jarrious Hill are each charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.
Citing prison-rape law, county says video of fired jailer is confidential
An Iowa County that is refusing to make public video of a jailer physically abusing an inmate is relying on a federal law that pertains to prison rape. State records show that Stephanie Cox worked for Pottawattamie County as a full-time detention officer until she was fired in September. On Aug. 8, Cox allegedly was […] The post Citing prison-rape law, county says video of fired jailer is confidential appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
47-year-old man arrested in Central America for Omaha woman's disappearance
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 47-year-old man sought for an Omaha woman's disappearance was arrested in Central America, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Aldrick Scott was apprehended in Belize on Tuesday and will have an extradition hearing later this week. A criminal complaint charged Scott...
KETV.com
18-year-old man arrested in Washington for homicide of Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Washington for the homicide of an Omaha woman, according to authorities. Keanu Louis was taken into custody in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Kellogg...
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three years probation given to Omaha man for theft of government property
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged for theft of government property. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Mark Tosone, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Tosone was charged with theft of government property and was put on three years of probation. Tosone is also required to pay $18,220 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
doniphanherald.com
18-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with slaying of Millard South grad
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old man. Kevin Thornton has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted robbery in the death of Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot at...
