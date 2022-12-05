Komets add Burzan in deal with Reading

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded the rights to forward Jared Thomas and cash to Reading for forward Luka Burzan.

Burzan, 22, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the left-handed shot scored 13 goals with 18 assists in 41 games with the Utah Grizzlies. The Surrey, BC native also skated 10 games with Colorado of the AHL.

