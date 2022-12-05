ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Komets add Burzan in deal with Reading

By Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded the rights to forward Jared Thomas and cash to Reading for forward Luka Burzan.

Burzan, 22, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the left-handed shot scored 13 goals with 18 assists in 41 games with the Utah Grizzlies. The Surrey, BC native also skated 10 games with Colorado of the AHL.

WANE 15

Komets add defenseman Peters in trade with Wichita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded with Wichita for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters. The Thunder will receive cash and future considerations. Peters played 13 games with Bakersfield of the AHL and has been loaned to the Komets. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Report Card Night […]
WICHITA, KS
WANE 15

Mad Ants winning streak snapped by Charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – The Mad Ants saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, as Fort Wayne fell to the Cleveland Charge on the road by a final of 115-105. Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Deividas Sirvydas tallied 17 points apiece to lead the Ants. Former Mad Ant Nate Hinton, now playing for the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.  Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
The Hockey Writers

Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning

Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
DENVER, CO
WANE 15

Mad Ants star York named G League Player of Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ant Gabe York is the NBA G League Player of the Week for games between November 28 and December 4. This marks York’s second Player of the Week Award from the league this season; the league has given out the honor a total of four times during this […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More

Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
BOSTON, MA
WANE 15

Notre Dame star Mayer entering NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons in South Bend, Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer is heading to the NFL Draft where he is a projected first round pick. Mayer announced the decision via social media on Wednesday. He will also forego playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game, as the Irish are […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey

Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Brohm to Louisville after six seasons at Purdue

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (AP) – Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm would replace Scott […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries

It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
DETROIT, MI
WANE 15

Godrey leads Mastodons to road win at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jarred Godfrey notched 19 points and Bobby Planutis scored his 1,000th career point in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 89-68 win at SEMO on Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening in non-league play.The Mastodons were up 41-29 at the break and put the contest away with a 17-0 run before the 10-minute mark of the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
