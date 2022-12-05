ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Second Battle of Fallujah Saw American Forces Fight In the Heaviest Urban Combat They’d Seen Since Vietnam

By Samantha Franco, Guest Author
 4 days ago
Chase Creange
3d ago

Sadly, the stupid media broadcasted the military’s plan and operation that they were going to do in Fallujah and it have the insurgents all the notice and tuned in the world to prepare.By the time the Marines got there, something like 85% of the civilian population had left, leaving only almost all terrorist insurgents, and they had planted boobytraps in over half of the homes and had armed insurgents hidden on almost every single corner of the city. If it wasn’t for the darn American hating media sharing Military’s plan to the whole world, taking Fallujah would have been much simpler and would have spared many many American Marine’s lives.

Harley Davidson
3d ago

a USA vet from Afghanistan n Iraq. in 🇺🇦 now. said he got more combat experience in 1day 🇺🇦than 1year Afghanistan

