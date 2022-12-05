LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From Post Animal Refuge Center:. Penny is a beautiful, loving girl. She was adopted from us in 2020 when she was a pup and did great until her family moved from the country to town. Turns out she is quite an escape artist. She was picked up by Lubbock Animal Services and returned to our shelter. She is a great dog - very friendly and affectionate. She will be three in January so she is still young enough to be playful. She is learning some basic commands and how to walk on a leash and is a fast learner.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO