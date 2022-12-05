ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Photos with Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Share your photos with Santa! We will accept any photo with Santa. It could be your pet, your child, or you. Make sure to upload them below.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Covenant Children’s seeking holiday donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season. Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program accepting applications through Dec. 31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Planning Department is still accepting applications for its Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program. According to a press release, the program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. The funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Penny!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From Post Animal Refuge Center:. Penny is a beautiful, loving girl. She was adopted from us in 2020 when she was a pup and did great until her family moved from the country to town. Turns out she is quite an escape artist. She was picked up by Lubbock Animal Services and returned to our shelter. She is a great dog - very friendly and affectionate. She will be three in January so she is still young enough to be playful. She is learning some basic commands and how to walk on a leash and is a fast learner.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission...
LUBBOCK, TX

