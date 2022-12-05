Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Morgan Maurice Pettus, 67, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 67-year-old Morgan Maurice Pettus, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Betty Lou Hendricks, 78, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 78-year-old Betty Lou Hendricks, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors include:. Two sons, Toby Hendricks (Kara Schroader) of Hopkinsville, Carter (Faye) Hendricks of...
wkdzradio.com
Leonard Werley, 60, of Princeton
Memorial services for 60-year-old Leonard Werley, of Princeton, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Madisonville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Donna Fritz, 67, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 67-year-old Donna Fritz, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 100 Caldwell County 44
Hopkinsville piled up the points Tuesday night, rolling to a 100-44 victory at Caldwell County. YSE was there. Check out our photos from the contest.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
wkdzradio.com
Stage Set For Annual Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Saturday
The stage is set and the lights are in place in downtown Hopkinsville for Saturday’s Hopkinsville Electric System Christmas Parade. Toby Hudson and Tab Brockman with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say Christmas is in the air this week in Hopkinsville. Hudson says downtown Hopkinsville is decked out for this...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Hold On to Hand Christian County First Loss (w/PHOTOS)
In a matchup that felt more like a 2nd-Region tournament game than a Tuesday in early December, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons held off Christian County 54-49 to stay undefeated and hand the Colonels their first loss of the season. Christian County led 6-5 early after a baseline jumper by Jordan...
wkdzradio.com
South Christian Elementary Student To Light Hopkinsville Christmas Tree
A South Christian Elementary School student will light the Hopkinsville Christmas Tree Friday during a ceremony at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman announced Monday the honor will belong to Zach Boyd. Brockman says the tree lighting will be the culmination of events on...
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
Man flown to hospital after Cadiz construction site collapse
A worker in Kentucky was brought to a Middle Tennessee hospital after the frame of a structure reportedly collapsed at the Cadiz Farmer's Market construction site Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Double D Group LLC To Invest In Greenville, Muhlenberg County
Less than a 40-minute drive from downtown Hopkinsville, good news came to the city of Greenville and Muhlenberg County Wednesday afternoon — when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Double D Group LLC to the Pennyrile region. Focused on food, beverage and agritech production, the protein-producing company has...
WSMV
‘He will be here with us’: Dover woman hopeful missing husband will return for holidays
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dover woman is still searching for her husband who vanished on a hunting trip in Alaska earlier this fall. It’s been more than three months since Steve Keel went missing, and his wife said she feels the void. The holidays are hard this year...
wdrb.com
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
wkdzradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
whopam.com
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
