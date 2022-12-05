ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Arrests made in Sacramento County deadly shooting that may have resulted from an altercation

By Sergio Robles
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting death of a person in mid-October.

Sheriff’s officials said that Alexander Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Jackson, 22, were arrested on Friday, December 2, and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The deadly shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on October 12 near the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, close to Florin Road and Highway 99.

At the time, sheriff’s officials said that a person reported an altercation between two adult men that resulted in one shooting the other before fleeing. Deputies that responded found one man dead who had at least one gunshot wound.

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento, sheriff says

Jackson faces one count of homicide and Ketchens faces one count of conspiracy and one count of robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men are being held without bail and “no suspects are outstanding in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

