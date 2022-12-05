Read full article on original website
WNDU
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
WNDU
Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season
WNDU
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
WNDU
City of South Bend, EPA begin old Drewry’s Brewery cleanup project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is starting a cleanup project!. Cleanup’s a team effort. South Bend is partnering with the EPA and the state department of environmental management. Mayor Mueller says now is the right time to finally take on this massive project. “We are excited now,...
WNDU
South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case
A lot of weird and strange things happen not just in the United States but all around the world and they surprise us a lot. Now, there is news going viral on the internet that a driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan to settle a tire marking case. According to that news,
WNDU
Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka and Bristol will collectively receive more than $1,300,000 to improve roads and bridges through the “Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.”. The program, which was established in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen the state’s transportation networks, and improve the roads. “Ensuring...
WNDU
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for holiday gifts!. McDonald’s is showing its holiday spirit by offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday only through the McDonald’s App. The offer is part of their “Szn of Sharing” promotion which features daily deals through Dec....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WNDU
South Bend FOP accepting donations as part of ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police is giving back through its “Santa’s Elficers” program!. The FOP Lodge #36 is making it easier for the community to offer donations for the ongoing and growing program.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
rtands.com
South Shore Line Planning to Move South Bend Airport Station to the Other Side
What started out as a temporary location for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) station, it has remained on the east side of the South Bend Airport for years. Based on the South Shore Line operator’s Board of Trustees action last week, the decision has been made to move...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
WISH-TV
Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
