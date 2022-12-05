ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season

ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka and Bristol will collectively receive more than $1,300,000 to improve roads and bridges through the “Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.”. The program, which was established in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen the state’s transportation networks, and improve the roads. “Ensuring...
MISHAWAKA, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
SOUTH BEND, IN

