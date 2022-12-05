ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' Gets First Look, 2024 Release Date

By Rebecca Rubin
 3 days ago

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho ’s next film “ Mickey 17 ,” which stars Robert Pattinson , is hitting theaters in 2024.

The Warner Bros. movie is currently in production and will debut on the big screen on March 29, 2024.

The sci-fi story is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of “The Martian” and “Dark Matter.” Pattinson will play an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Along with Pattinson, the cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it’s not clear how closely Bong plans to stick to the source material. Ashton’s book was published in February 2022.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong will also produce the upcoming film through his company Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Peter Dodd will oversee on behalf of Warner Bros.

“Mickey 7” is Bong’s first film since “Parasite,” which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars. Out of its six Academy Award nominations, the twisted black comedy took home prizes for original screenplay, director and international feature. Before “Parasite” became a hit, Bong was known for acclaimed films like “Snowpiercer,” “The Host,” “Okja” and “Barking Dogs Never Bite.”

Warner Bros. has several high-profile releases on the schedule for 2024, including “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” (April 12), the “Mad Max” spinoff “Furiosa” with Anya Taylor-Joy (May 24) and “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Oct. 4).

Watch a teaser for “Mickey 17” below:

