Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Acting, See's, music, turkey, more music

The State Theatre Acting Company’s Golden Age Radio Theatre presents a live, free performance of classic radio dramas at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 – tomorrow if you’re reading this on Saturday, tonight if you’re reading this on Sunday. Bring your low chairs and refreshments to this picnic-style event. It’s indoors at First Congregational Church, 710 Auburn Ravine. Up the hill.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Gatherings: Christmas in Newcastle event features music, reading, Santa

From the Bach to Rock America’s Music School to a special guest reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Christmas in Newcastle promises free family fun this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at the Newcastle Elementary School lower campus. Santa Claus will be there, and attendees...
NEWCASTLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Santa Hustle takes over Downtown Roseville on Sunday

Runners dressed in Santa suits or as the big guy’s little helpers (elves), his mode of transportation (reindeer) or in other holiday-themed outfits will help make Sunday’s fourth annual Santa Hustle 5K, Half Marathon and Kids Dash fun in Downtown Roseville. As many as 2,000 runners and walkers...
ROSEVILLE, CA
mix96sac.com

Folsom’s ‘Thurman Christmas Experience’ Delivers Holiday Magic

It takes months of hard work to turn Thurman Way into the most magical place in Folsom. If your holiday traditions include driving around with the family checking out Christmas lights, you’ll find an amazing display at 1510 Thurman Way in Folsom. It’s all the work of one young man who just wants to make his community happy.
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Heavy rain and wind coming for the weekend, mountain travel discouraged

A strong storm is expected to hit the Sacramento area late Friday bringing heavy rain and windy conditions to the valley and the mountains. Mountain travel is being discouraged from Friday evening to Monday morning. 40 mph winds are expected in the valley and foothills on Saturday, with 1-2″ of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Pops Chorale presents 'Hometown Christmas' at Auburn State Theatre

An amazing show by the Pops Chorale is a great addition to the holiday season. Classic and inventive arrangements have made these must-see performances for families. “Hometown Christmas” is a heartwarming and intimate musical adventure that includes beloved classics. It will showcase the Pops Orchestra and selected voices from its acclaimed choir in a new offering tailored for the Auburn State Theatre by orchestra leader Lorin Miller.
AUBURN, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline

(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Allen Iversen

Have you ever met a person who touched you deeply with their wit and kindness? This is a good description of Allen Iversen who was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 24th, 2022 at the age of 55. Allen was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He had...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents

Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

Air Force Airman Caitlin Carson, daughter of Deanna Lyman of Loomis and a 2010 Del Oro High School graduate, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Donations fund a cemetery marker for Baby John Doe in the New Auburn Cemetery. His identity was still unknown six...
LOOMIS, CA

