Commentary: Acting, See's, music, turkey, more music
The State Theatre Acting Company’s Golden Age Radio Theatre presents a live, free performance of classic radio dramas at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 – tomorrow if you’re reading this on Saturday, tonight if you’re reading this on Sunday. Bring your low chairs and refreshments to this picnic-style event. It’s indoors at First Congregational Church, 710 Auburn Ravine. Up the hill.
Gatherings: Christmas in Newcastle event features music, reading, Santa
From the Bach to Rock America’s Music School to a special guest reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Christmas in Newcastle promises free family fun this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at the Newcastle Elementary School lower campus. Santa Claus will be there, and attendees...
Santa Hustle takes over Downtown Roseville on Sunday
Runners dressed in Santa suits or as the big guy’s little helpers (elves), his mode of transportation (reindeer) or in other holiday-themed outfits will help make Sunday’s fourth annual Santa Hustle 5K, Half Marathon and Kids Dash fun in Downtown Roseville. As many as 2,000 runners and walkers...
Folsom’s ‘Thurman Christmas Experience’ Delivers Holiday Magic
It takes months of hard work to turn Thurman Way into the most magical place in Folsom. If your holiday traditions include driving around with the family checking out Christmas lights, you’ll find an amazing display at 1510 Thurman Way in Folsom. It’s all the work of one young man who just wants to make his community happy.
Heavy rain and wind coming for the weekend, mountain travel discouraged
A strong storm is expected to hit the Sacramento area late Friday bringing heavy rain and windy conditions to the valley and the mountains. Mountain travel is being discouraged from Friday evening to Monday morning. 40 mph winds are expected in the valley and foothills on Saturday, with 1-2″ of...
Pops Chorale presents 'Hometown Christmas' at Auburn State Theatre
An amazing show by the Pops Chorale is a great addition to the holiday season. Classic and inventive arrangements have made these must-see performances for families. “Hometown Christmas” is a heartwarming and intimate musical adventure that includes beloved classics. It will showcase the Pops Orchestra and selected voices from its acclaimed choir in a new offering tailored for the Auburn State Theatre by orchestra leader Lorin Miller.
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
Storm Watch: Flooding, snow cause road closures through Sacramento, Sierra regions
CALIFORNIA, USA — Scattered rain and snow showers are forecast to continue through Sunday. Snow in the mountains will continue to fall and officials are discouraging unnecessary mountain travel. Forecasts say some cities could see minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding on some roadways and in...
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
Security added at the Roseville Galleria for holiday shopping season
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Christmas quickly approaching, shoppers are crowding malls to grab their holiday gifts. "It has been such a fantastic holiday season so far. You just feel the joy in the air," said Jennifer Crowley, marketing director for the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. While seeing a high...
Here's when Northern California rain and snow arrives
Light rain will move through the greater Sacramento region Thursday evening. The weekend will be wetter and windier. See more about the three waves of rain and snow in the video above.
I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline
(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
New kids playhouse opens in Citrus Heights shopping center
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
Allen Iversen
Have you ever met a person who touched you deeply with their wit and kindness? This is a good description of Allen Iversen who was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 24th, 2022 at the age of 55. Allen was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He had...
Beloved West Sacramento restaurant serves its final meals after 87 years in business
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved West Sacramento restaurant served its final meals on Thursday. The family-owned establishment was in business for 87 years. "It's our legacy,” Club Pheasant owner Pete Palamidessi said. “We are very proud, and it's going to be hard." Palamidessi’s grandparents opened the...
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Air Force Airman Caitlin Carson, daughter of Deanna Lyman of Loomis and a 2010 Del Oro High School graduate, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Donations fund a cemetery marker for Baby John Doe in the New Auburn Cemetery. His identity was still unknown six...
