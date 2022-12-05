Read full article on original website
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
A new traffic detour at Wichita's north junction
KDOT’s Tom Hein joins us on a foggy morning in Wichita, and a day where a ramp at the north junction will close for approximately 2 months. The ramp from K-254 to southbound I-135 closed this morning and Tom gives us details on the detour.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
A North Junction highway ramp in Wichita will be closed for two months. Here are details
The closure will be to add a lane extension during the massive North Junction construction project.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long
The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
KWCH.com
Showers possible, no heavy rain expected in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a damp start to the day in Wichita and while nothing heavy is expected, a few rain showers remain possible during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s so there are no icy concerns in south central Kansas, but roads are slippery in spots across NW Kansas where a light wintry mix is falling.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
KWCH.com
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Park City Police Department identified the person killed in the Tuesday morning crash at 85ht Street North and Hydraulic as 63-year-old Judy E. Ward, of Valley Center. Police said Ward died at the scene. In the crash, reported a little before 9:30 a.m.,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Local officials "surprised" by MasterBrand plant closure announcement
NEWTON, Kan. -- Local news stations are reporting that MasterBrand plans to close a Norcraft facility in Newton, Kan., one of the largest employers in the county. Newton city leaders confirmed to KWCH news on Monday, Dec. 5, that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15 one day after MasterBrand officially spins off from the Fortune Brands company. The facility employs 480 people.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
KWCH.com
Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
KWCH.com
Angel Tree toy distribution underway in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy distribution kicked off Thursday morning and runs through Friday at the YMCA Garvey Sport Center at 1410 South Glendale Street, in Wichita. The distribution carries on until 7 p.m. Thursday and starts back up at 8 a.m. Friday, concluding at 4 p.m.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
KWCH.com
Wichita city council to approve funding to house homeless
The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for mother’s missing wedding dress after facing similar battles. Updated: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST. Daughter searching for mother’s missing wedding...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County adopts ‘use of force’ policy changes for Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to adopt a new “use of force” policy at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center. The changes come more than a year after the death of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old died of cardiopulmonary arrest two days after a struggle with staff members while being restrained in a prone position.
