WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a damp start to the day in Wichita and while nothing heavy is expected, a few rain showers remain possible during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s so there are no icy concerns in south central Kansas, but roads are slippery in spots across NW Kansas where a light wintry mix is falling.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO