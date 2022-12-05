ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SFGate

Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
SFGate

A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST. * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet. expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could. gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE

