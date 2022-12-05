Read full article on original website
SFGate
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
California teen missing after visiting I-80 rest stop for school project
He was reported missing after not returning from a visit to the Gold Run rest stop on I-80.
SFGate
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations
When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
Hawaii mayor asks people to stop throwing marshmallows into Mauna Loa lava
Some people viewing Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption are not following the rules.
SFGate
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST. * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet. expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could. gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra...
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
SFGate
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
