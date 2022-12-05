2 Hour Snow Delays: Can You Get Speeding Tickets in School Zones?. School Snow Delays: Can Washington Drivers Still Get Speeding Tickets in School Zones?. Nobody wants to get a speeding ticket in a school zone. The fines are doubled, just as they are when speeding in a road construction zone. Speeding infractions get reported to the Washington State Department of Licensing and go on your driving record. Yikes! Wintertime in Washington means many weather-related school delays and we wanted to know if we can still get fined for speeding in a school zone if there is a 2-hour snow delay.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO